Acai Express On Fast Track To East Coast Growth

Leading Organic Super Food Franchise soon to take on New York and New Jersey

New York (RestaurantNews.com) Acai Express®, the Puerto Rico-based chain that offers a fresh fruit and nutrient-rich menu for healthier living, is focused on opening its first New Jersey location in 2018. Acai Express®’s next location will be the fourteenth (14) fast casual super food shop for the brand. From its humble beginning as a surf side food truck, Acai Express® currently has twelve (12) locations in Puerto Rico and one (1) stateside location in Cocoa Beach, Florida.

”The preference for a healthy lifestyle and the demand for a super food based diet has never been stronger.” Says Acai Express® founder, Hector Westerband. He envisions Acai Express outposts in every city in America and around the globe. The cornerstone of his fast casual shop’s menu is the acai berry, a purple, antioxidant-rich stone fruit that hails from the Amazon River basin. Through his work with Brazilian farmers, Westerband is helping support the communities in which the berry is grown, preserve the rainforest from further deforestation, and bring social responsibility to his franchise concept.

“As the leader in 100% organic Grade A acai and a menu that includes acai, oatmeal and pitaya bowls, smoothies, salads, juices and lemonades, Acai Express offers high quality, high nutrient meals, grain bowls, and/or desserts for active consumers.” Westerband adds, “While research has shown that Americans are willing to pay more for healthier foods, at Acai Express they don’t have to! Acai Express® offers convenient, affordable, and delicious food that is good for you – and that feeds the mind, body and soul.”

Acai Express® has teamed with franchise industry expert, Gary Occhiogrosso, founder of Franchise Growth Solutions, LLC, to expand the turnkey Acai Express® fast casual QSR (quick service restaurant) business model from thirteen (13) in 2018 to twenty-five (25) locations by 2020. Acai Express® is expanding in NY, CT, PA, NJ and along the eastern seaboard.

Acai Express® will be featured at the Franchise Growth Solutions Pavilion (booth #346) at the 2018 International Franchise Expo (IFE) May 31-June 02 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York.

About Acai Express®

Acai Express® is an Acai-based super food shop that uses fresh and organic ingredients to create nutrition-rich meals for active and adventurous consumers who are proactive about their health and wellbeing. From one surfside food truck in Puerto Rico in 2013, Acai Express has grown into a recognized lifestyle brand available in 13 locations in the Puerto Rico and the U.S. Acai Express combines the growing trend toward one-bowl meals, super food ingredients, and fresh fruit smoothies in a socially responsible business model.

About Franchise Growth Solutions, LLC

Franchise Growth Solutions, LLC is a strategic planning, franchise development and sales organization offering franchise sales, brand concept and development, strategic planning, real estate and architectural development, vendor management, lead generation, and advertising, marketing and PR including social media. Franchise Growth Solutions’ proven “Coach, Mentor & Grow®” system puts both franchisors and potential franchisees on the fast track to growth. Membership in Franchise Growth Solutions’ client portfolio is by recommendation only.

