The Absolute Brands, Powered by Dog Haus, Debuts New Chef-Driven Creations to Support No Kid Hungry

Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos to launch Worth the Hangover on Feb. 15, and Bad Mutha Clucka to introduce Hong Kong Clucka on March 1, created by Sam The Cooking Guy

Pasadena, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) As if Dog Haus ’ Mr. Miyagi hot dog weren’t already a black-belt winning creation, the culinary team behind the brand’s Chef Collaboration Series is back with two more exclusive items for The Absolute Brands !

This year, Dog Haus is taking its Chef Collaboration Series to the next level with the addition of spin-off creations made exclusively for The Absolute Brands – a new restaurant group comprised of Dog Haus and multiple unique virtual concepts.

To kick off the series, Dog Haus’ culinary team partnered with renowned TV and YouTube personality Sam Zien, aka “ Sam the Cooking Guy ,” to launch Mr. Miyagi – a deep-fried beef dog topped with mayo, teriyaki sauce, caramelized onions, tempura crumbles and wasabi furikake, served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Drawing inspiration from Mr. Miyagi, Zien will introduce original items for two of The Absolute Brands’ delivery- and pickup-only concepts – Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos and Bad Mutha Clucka .

Want to drink beer all night while you watch Cobra Kai and practice your karate skills? Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos thinks you should go for it because beginning Feb. 15, the concept will be offering the perfect hangover cure:

Worth the Hangover – three over-easy eggs, crispy tots, crumbled sage breakfast sausage, spicy maple mayo, cheddar cheese and caramelized onions, served in a flour tortilla. Available for pickup or delivery when ordering Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos on your favorite delivery app.

Or do you prefer to sink your teeth into the ultimate Asian-fusion sandwich instead? You can do that too when Bad Mutha Clucka debuts Zien’s other limited-time item beginning March 1:

Hong Kong Clucka – crispy chicken tenders dunked in medium-spiced soy sesame chili sauce and topped with sesame-peanut slaw and mayo, served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Available for pickup or delivery when ordering Bad Mutha Clucka on your favorite delivery app.

Each unique item will be sold at all Bad-Ass Breakfast Burrito & Bad Mutha Clucka locations nationwide, with $1 of the purchase price from each benefitting the brand’s national charity partner, No Kid Hungry .

“Working with the Dog Haus culinary team led to a really cool, delicious Japanese-inspired hot dog,” Zien said. “But in true karate spirit, we didn’t quit there. I got the special opportunity to take our collaboration a step further and create two other badass creations that are off-shoots of the Mr. Miyagi. With Worth the Hangover and Hong Kong Clucka, we’re giving guests across the country new mouthwatering items they won’t find anywhere else, all while raising funds for No Kid Hungry.”

Mr. Miyagi is currently available at all Dog Haus locations through March 31 (or while supplies last). Worth the Hangover and Hong Kong Clucka will also be available through the end of March.

For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs. To learn more about The Absolute Brands, visit www.theabsolutebrands.com or follow Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos and Bad Mutha Clucka on Instagram @eatbadazzbreakfastburritos and @eatbadmuthaclucka .

*$1 can provide up to 10 meals. Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is an award-winning concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. 2020 also marked Dog Haus’ 10th anniversary and the brand is poised for aggressive expansion into concert venues and virtual kitchens across the country. Dog Haus was recently honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Menu Trendsetter” award, as part of its prestigious MenuMasters , and continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. In addition to continuing to establish itself as a “haus”-hold name, Dog Haus has helped raise enough funds to provide over one million meals to kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

The post The Absolute Brands, Powered by Dog Haus, Debuts New Chef-Driven Creations to Support No Kid Hungry first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.