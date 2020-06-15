The Absolute Brands Partners with Cholula Hot Sauce to Launch Three Limited-Time Items

Three unique new concepts offer OG Cholula Burrito, Impossible Cholula Burger and OG Cholula Chicken Sandwich Now Through July 31

Pasadena, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Absolute Brands – a new restaurant group created by the founders of Dog Haus – has teamed up with Cholula Hot Sauce to debut the OG Cholula Burrito, Impossible Cholula Burger and OG Cholula Chicken Sandwich.

The Absolute Brands partnered with Cholula’s Brand Chef and LSBS Award-Winning BBQ Pit Master Jessica Bograd to create limited-time items for the restaurant group’s three concepts – Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos, Plant B and Bad Mutha Clucka.

Now through July 31, these one-of-a-kind creations will be available for delivery across the country through major third-party delivery apps:

OG Cholula Burrito – Three eggs, Cholula brown sugar bacon, white American cheese, crispy tater tots, Cholula onion jam and Cholula mayo, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Available through Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos.

Impossible Cholula Burger – Impossible patty, white American cheese, Cholula onion jam, Cholula mayo and a fried egg, served on a grilled King’s Hawaiian bun. Available through Plant B.

OG Cholula Chicken Sandwich – Fried chicken breast, white American cheese, Cholula brown sugar bacon, Cholula onion jam, a fried egg and Cholula mayo, served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Available through Bad Mutha Clucka.

Due to popular demand, the OG Cholula Burger, Dog Haus’ current limited-time item, will continue to be available at Dog Haus locations through the end of July.

“Dog Haus originally worked with Cholula Hot Sauce on the creation of the OG Cholula Burger,” said Dog Haus Partner Hagop Giragossian. “Because it has been a huge success, we wanted our other concepts to get the opportunity to experiment with Cholula so they can add kick-ass items to their menu, too.”

All three of these concepts operate at delivery-only virtual kitchen locations, as well as several brick-and-mortar Dog Haus locations.

The Absolute Brands’ concepts use the same fresh, clean and premium ingredients used by Dog Haus, including Creekstone Farms 100% Black Angus beef, Premium Iowa Pork, plant-based burger proteins from Impossible Foods and sausage proteins from Beyond Meat®. The Absolute Brands exclusively uses all-natural, vegetarian-fed meats raised without antibiotics or hormones.

Dog Haus currently has more than 50 locations open nationwide, including 35 traditional restaurants and 20 special sites, with 10+ locations in development. For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft-casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. 2020 also marks Dog Haus’ 10th anniversary and the brand is poised for aggressive expansion into concert venues and virtual kitchens across the country. Dog Haus was recently honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Menu Trendsetter” award, as part of its prestigious MenuMasters , and continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. In addition to continuing to establish itself as a “haus”-hold name and leader in the craft casual world, Dog Haus has helped raise enough funds to provide over one million meals to kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Cholula Hot Sauce

Cholula Hot Sauce is the delicious result of a recipe using a blend of arbol and piquin peppers along with a creative mix of spices and inspired by its rich Mexican heritage. The iconic wooden cap represents the true commitment to craftsmanship behind every product. In addition to the Original recipe, the product line includes five additional varieties – Chipotle, Green Pepper, Chili Garlic, Chili Lime and Sweet Habanero, which can be found at retail and in food service establishments nationwide. For more information about Cholula Hot Sauce, check out www.cholula.com .