The Absolute Brands Introduces New Virtual Wing and Burger Concepts

Restaurant group comprised of Dog Haus and multiple unique concepts debuts JAILBIRD and Big Belly Burgers

Pasadena, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) When you’ve got gourmet hot dogs, the best frickin’ hot chicken, bad-ass breakfast burritos and mouthwatering plant-based virtual concepts to choose from, you may think you have it all. But don’t get ahead of yourself.

Already a trailblazer in the virtual concept space, The Absolute Brands is back to give you some criminally good wings, as well as the best old-school burger around with the debut of two new virtual brands – JAILBIRD and Big Belly Burgers.

The Absolute Brands – a restaurant group comprised of Dog Haus and other unique concepts – operate at virtual kitchen locations and Dog Haus restaurants, offering delicious new items that are off-shoots of Dog Haus’ signature menu. Led by Dog Haus’ culinary team and Culinary Director Adam Gertler, JAILBIRD and Big Belly Burgers will join The Absolute Brands’ virtual concept lineup – Bad Mutha Clucka , Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos and Plant B .

Guests across the country can now search JAILBIRD on their favorite delivery app to order classic wings and crispy fried tenders for pickup or delivery.

JAILBIRD – Break out of your same routine with criminally good wings and tenders from JAILBIRD. Whether you like it plain, hot or hotter, we’ve done the time necessary to make the crunchiest, juiciest, tastiest, big-ass chicken around, and serve it with a range of styles from Nashville Hot to Chipotle Honey, Korean Hot, Teriyaki and more. Our Sweet Orange Chili sauce is not just the new black, it’s the new everything. Pile up the sauces or add on a hot side to lockup your hunger.

The other new virtual brand is The Absolute Brands’ classic burger concept:

Big Belly Burgers – Bigger is better. Big Belly Burgers busts out the best old school burgers around. We use certified humanely raised, vegetarian fed, hormone- and antibiotic-free 100% genetically tested Black Angus beef and top it with the best quality ingredients to create the perfect bite. Pair your burger with one of Big Belly Burgers’ awesome sides and you have a meal to remember.

“Menu innovation has always been a mainstay at Dog Haus, and this key piece of our business continues to enable The Absolute Brands to thrive,” said Dog Haus Partner Hagop Giragossian. “The Absolute Brands have been huge for us so far. We have cultivated a strong culinary team eager to whip up more unique creations for guests, so we are excited to carry this momentum and introduce JAILBIRD and Big Belly Burgers to fans across the country.”

For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs. To learn more about The Absolute Brands, visit www.theabsolutebrands.com .

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is an award-winning concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers, as well as plant-based and fried chicken creations. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. 2020 also marked Dog Haus’ 10th anniversary and the brand is poised for aggressive expansion into concert venues and virtual kitchens across the country. Dog Haus was recently honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Menu Trendsetter” award, as part of its prestigious MenuMasters s, and continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. In addition to continuing to establish itself as a “haus”-hold name, Dog Haus has helped raise enough funds to provide over one million meals to kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. Dog Haus currently has 40+ locations nationwide, with 10+ in development. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

The post The Absolute Brands Introduces New Virtual Wing and Burger Concepts first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.