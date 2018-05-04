Absolute Auction of Three SE Restaurant Buildings

Alabama, Florida, Tennessee

(RestaurantNews.com) Three former restaurant buildings, located in Leeds, AL, Orange City, FL, and Chattanooga, TN, will be auctioned Online Only, with a bid deadline of May 24th at 1:00 PM ET. These properties will sell to the highest bidder, regardless of price. A 10% Buyer’s Premium will be added to the winning bid amount. Winning bidder must close in 30 days.

In Leeds, AL, the former restaurant is located at 1770 Ashville Road. The 6,239+/- SF Building was constructed in 2003 and is situated on 2+/- Acres. The property has 246+/- Feet of frontage on Asheville Road (Hwy 411) and 353+/- Feet on Sharp Drive. There are 100 +/- parking spaces and pylon signage. This property is located in restaurant and retail area and is across from the Walmart Super Center.

Inspections for this property are scheduled for Monday, May 14th & Monday, May 21st at 2:00 PM CT.

ABSOLUTE AUCTION – ONLINE ONLY

1770 Ashville Road, Leeds, AL

In Orange City, FL, the former restaurant is located at 1070 South Volusia Avenue. The 7,400+/- SF building was built in 1984 and is located on 1.3 +/- acres. The property is located on a rectangular lot with 210+/- Feet of street frontage and has 77+/- parking spaces.

Inspections for this property are scheduled for Monday, May 14th & Monday 21st at 11:00 AM ET.

ABSOLUTE AUCTION – ONLINE ONLY

1070 S. Volusia Ave, Orange City, FL

In Chattanooga, TN, the former Starbucks building is located at 4503 Hwy. 58. The 1,850 +/- SF glass and brick building, built in 2007, is located on .55 +/- Acres. The building has a drive through window and 18 parking spaces. The property is located at the signalized intersection just east of Hwy. 58/153.

Inspections for this property are scheduled for Monday, May 14th & Monday 21st at 11:00 AM ET.

ABSOLUTE AUCTION – ONLINE ONLY

4503 Hwy 58, Chattanooga, TN 37416

Additional information and documents available at www.amcbid.com

Auction Management Corporation (AMCbid.com) is a national real estate auction firm, headquartered in Atlanta, GA. AMCbid specializes in commercial real estate auctions for financial institutions. Julian E Howell, III, AL Lic #1682; FL Broker; TNAL#5451

Local Contact:

Jeb Howell

jeb@amcbid.com

770-841-9924