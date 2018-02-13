Aago Indian & Nepalese Cuisine expands reach, seating at new CNU location

Aago Indian and Nepalese Cuisine opened a new location across from Christopher Newport University, about 3 miles away from its restaurant near City Center in Newport News. The new CNU location is located at 12368 Warwick Blvd. Suite A107 in CNU Village.

Co-owner Yozesh Shrestha said he hopes customers don’t view the additional location as a brand new Aago, but rather an extension of its first restaurant located at 11745 Jefferson Ave. No. 8, which remains open.

“We’ve been following our customer reviews on social media everywhere and we saw that the other place is nice and cozy but you have to wait a long time,” Shrestha said. “It’s very hard to see your customers waiting out on summer or winter days.”

The new location mimics the original in terms of menu items and services such as take out, online ordering and delivery (planned to launch in March). It also now has significantly more seating, an indoor waiting area, buffet, bar and a section for private parties.

Aago CNU seats a maximum of 107 people — compared to the maximum of 30 at the Jefferson Avenue location, according to Shrestha.

CNU students, faculty and staff get a 10 percent discount with their university ID, he said.

Buffet items are offered daily during lunch hours and options expand on weekends to include more choices during peak hours. The bar is planned to be completed in early March. The owners are waiting to receive their Alcohol Beverage Control license, according to Shrestha.

“After we open the bar we are going to put up a quick-bites menu, snacks menu,” he said. “But they won’t be like a regular bar or pub like fries and stuff like that. We will infuse it with Indian food and Nepalese food.”

Aago also is expanding to northern Virginia. Shrestha and his team are in the process of building their third location in Loudoun County to open later this year.

For more information, visit aagorestaurant.com or call 757-873-3529.

Dinnertainment at the Grey Goose

The Grey Goose will host three Valentine’s Day dinnertainment shows featuring a three-course dinner. Shows are at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday. Seating is limited and tickets must be purchased in advance. Grey Goose is located at 118 Old Hampton Lane in downtown Hampton. Info: Call 757-723-7978 or email thegreygoose@cox.net for reservations.

Artful evenings

The Hampton Roads Winery, 6074 New Design Road in Elberon, hosts its first Artful Evenings music and art show 4-8 p.m. Saturday. The event is scheduled to occur once a month and February will feature a fine art and jewelry maker as well as musicians John Houston and Janelle Houston-Kelm. The B-52 Smokehouse BBQ food truck will be on-site. Free. Info: 757-899-0203.

Wonderfully Made Meals St. Luke’s UMC

St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 300 Ella Taylor Road in York County, is hosting a Wonderfully Made Meals event from 1-6 p.m. Thursday. The event helps teach local families how to prepare healthy and affordable meals. All participants must help with cooking and clean-up to take home meals from the event. Info: signupgenius.com.

Peninsula brewery roundup

Alewerks, 189 B Ewell Road in the Williamsburg area, will release a limited quantity of the Springhouse Brett at noon Saturday. The brew was aged for one year in chardonnay barrels and is a saison-style beer with hints of fruit and citrus, according to the brewery’s website. Info: 757-220-3670.

Brass Cannon Brewing, 5476 Mooretown Road in the Williamsburg area, will host a beer dinner with Chef K Cooking 5-7 p.m. Sunday. Food includes appetizers, entrees and dessert paired on-site with Brass Cannon beers. Call 757-566-0001 for cost information and reservations.

Joseph can be reached by phone at 757-374-3134. Follow me @heynatjo.