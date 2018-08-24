$99 dinner at Mélisse, plus other limited-time-only menu specials at Orsa & Winston and Dialogue

Fine dining is rarely discounted, but every so often there’s a good deal to be had.

Take a look at these special limited-time menus currently being offered by some of the city’s most exclusive restaurants:

Mélisse

Chef Josiah Citrin has extended the run for Mélisse’s $99 anniversary menu. Launched to celebrate the Santa Monica French restaurant’s 19 years in business, the six-course menu will be available Tuesday through Friday until at least mid-October. It typically costs $145 for four courses at Mélisse; $175 for seven; or $225 for 10.

1104 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 395-0881, www.melisse.com.

Orsa & Winston

Chef Josef Centeno’s Orsa & Winston is tasting-menu-only at dinnertime, with six courses priced at $95 (there’s also a 20-course “super omakase,” by advance request only). But the downtown restaurant has a special summer offering: a four-course omakase for $49.

122 W. 4th St., Los Angeles, (213) 687-0300, www.orsaandwinston.com.

Dialogue

Hard to believe it’s already been almost a year since chef Dave Beran — formerly of Michelin-starred Next and Alinea in Chicago — opened the 18-seat Dialogue, his first solo venture, in a Santa Monica food court. The restaurant is celebrating by bringing back one dish from its opening menu — the French onion soup, green papaya salad and baby choy sum are among the dishes that will make a comeback — and adding it to its current 19-course seasonal line-up. The special course, which began Tuesday, will change nightly and be offered through the Sept. 5 anniversary, when guests will also receive a glass of Champagne and dessert.

1315 Third Street Promenade, second floor of the Gallery Food Hall, Santa Monica, www.dialoguerestaurant.com.

