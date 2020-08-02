The' N. Pham
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

981 new coronavirus cases reported in Virginia on Sunday

August 2, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By
The' N. Pham

Virginia’s seven-day percentage of positive PCR tests held steady at 7.2%.