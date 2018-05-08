9 suggestions for where to take mom Sunday in Hampton Roads

Treat mom to a special meal Sunday in honor of Mother’s Day.

Restaurants across the area are hosting special food events including brunches, lunches and dinners ranging from casual to upscale, so no one has to cook on Sunday. Many will have exclusive menus and special pricing for the occasion.

Here is a sampling of places to take mom on Sunday:

Anderson's Garden Center

Anderson’s is hosting a Mother’s Day breakfast 9-11 a.m. Sunday at its Newport News location at 11250 Jefferson Ave. in the Sage Kitchen. Reservations are required; call 757-599-3510. Info: loveandersons.com/andersons-restaurant.

Bowman’s Soul N the Wall

Bowman's Soul N the Wall, 1899 N. Armistead Ave. in Hampton, hosts a Mother's Day buffet featuring a selection of Southern soul food 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. The buffet costs $21.99 and doesn’t include drinks. Featured menu items will be fish, barbecue, turkey, Southern sides, desserts and more. Info: 757-826-7685.

Cochon on 2nd

The restaurant is offering a four-course menu for $70 per person at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Cochon on 2nd is located at 106-311 2nd St. in Williamsburg. Call 757-229-1199 to reserve a table.

Cove Tavern

The Cove Tavern will offer a special Mother’s Day brunch buffet 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 711 Lakefront Commons in Newport News’s City Center. Call 757-596-1830 for reservations. Info: covetavern.com/home.

The Point at Phoebus

The Point at Phoebus is offering a special brunch menu 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The menu was created by the restaurant’s head chef and kitchen team. Reservations are recommended. The Point is located at 30 Mellen St. in Hampton. Info: 757-224-9299.

Schooners Grill

Brunch will be offered 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Schooners Grill, 12567 Warwick Blvd. in Newport News. The menu will include mimosas, regular menu items and a buffet. Info: 757-599-4144.

Smithfield Inn

Smithfield Inn, 112 Main St., is offering a special mimosa bar in addition to its food menu 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Mother’s Day. The restaurant is accepting reservations in its dining room, tavern area and outdoor patio garden; call 757-357-1752.

Waypoint Seafood and Grill

Waypoint Seafood and Grill, 1480 Quarterpath Road in the Williamsburg area, created a special menu that will be available for brunch and dinner Sunday. Brunch is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner is 5-8 p.m. The exclusive menu will offer items including veal, hummingbird cake, scallops, pea soup and more. The regular menu will not be available Sunday. Info: waypointgrill.com or 757-220-2228.

Williamsburg Winery

A Mother's Day jazz brunch will be featured 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Williamsburg Winery, 5800 Wessex Hundred. The menu will include a selection of honey ham, oysters, vegetable salad, eggs, pastries and more. The 504 Supreme will perform. Brunch is $52 per person (includes water, tea and coffee) and $15 for children 12 and younger. Reservations are required. Call Kelly Kincaid at 757-229-0999 ext. 19.

New menu at Movie Tavern

Movie Tavern (1430 High St. in Williamsburg) launched a new chef-inspired menu at all locations nationwide. Movie Tavern is a cinema that allows moviegoers to enjoy a full dinner and drinks while at the theater. The new menu features more than 24 entrees, appetizers, cocktails and desserts. Items include roasted salmon, frozen margaritas, hummus, fondue, pasta and more. Info: movietavern.com or 757-941-5362.

National Shrimp Day at Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill is celebrating National Shrimp Day by highlighting its Bang Bang shrimp appetizer. The restaurant created a special menu called Bang Bang Bliss that will be available at all Bonefish Grill locations through May 10. The menu includes the shrimp featured in tacos and atop wood-fired grilled fish, a beef burger and grilled steak. Bonefish Grill is located at 340 Oyster Point Road in Newport News and 5212 Monticello Ave. in the Williamsburg area. Info: bonefishgrill.com.

Mother's Day Food and Wine Festival

Williamsburg Pottery, 6692 Richmond Road, is hosting a Mother's Day Food and Wine Festival noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Free and open to the public. Info: williamsburgpottery.com or 757-564-3326.

Joseph can be reached by phone at 757-374-3437.