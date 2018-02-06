9 places with food and drink specials during the Winter Olympics

If “I, Tonya” gave you a new interest in figure skating, you’re thrilled watching snowboarding or you just can’t resist the pageantry of the Opening Ceremony, you’re going to want to find the perfect place to catch the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. These nine spots are showing the games and adding to the fun with food and drink specials to keep you tuned in and rooting for Team USA all month long.
Commonwealth Tavern
2000 W. Roscoe St. 773-697-7965
The Roscoe Village bar serves $8 Korean-style barbecue wings with pickled carrots, cucumbers and green onions throughout the Olympics, which it will show with sound on 12 TVs.
Game Room
12 S. Michigan Ave. 312-792-3535
The Chicago Athletic Association Hotel bar hosts an opening ceremony viewing party from 4 to 9 p.m. Feb. 9 featuring a shot luge, $6 Old Fashioned shots served on shot skis, and complimentary melted Swiss cheese served with fingerling potatoes, ham, bread and cornichons. Take a break from watching the festivities on the big screen TVs to play a game of curling or bocce ball.
Upstairs at the Gwen
521 N. Rush St. 312-645-1500
Snack on Korean-inspired bites such as bulgogi beef sliders and curried cauliflower skewers at the Streeterville hotel, which hosts viewing parties from 3 to 7 p.m. Feb. 10 and 25. The $30 tickets include a pozole station, mulled wine, spiked cider and the chance to try your curling skills with tips from the Windy City Curling Club. Tickets: eventbrite.com
Hopsmith Tavern
15 W. Division St. 312-579-3636
The Gold Coast bar serves as the kickoff for the third annual Retro Ski Lodge Block Party at 10 a.m. Feb. 10, which this year takes on an Olympic Village theme complete with screenings of the games and opening and closing ceremonies. Dress in Olympics-themed gear or just show off your earmuffs and leg warmers as you crawl between bars for drink specials, karaoke, live music and a dance off. Tickets are $10 at greencurtainevents.com and included a drink voucher and sunglasses.
The J. Parker
1816 N. Clark St. 312-254-4747
The Lincoln Park rooftop opens its glass atrium to the elements from 3 to 7 p.m. Feb. 11 for an Apres Ski Party where you can watch the games while warming up with blankets, heaters and a hot cocoa bar. The free event also features a bloody mary bar, shot skis, an ice luge, live music and a photo booth. Dress in your best ski gear for a shot at winning two tickets to hit the slopes at Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin.
Kings Dining & Entertainment
1500 N. Clybourn Ave. 312-973-4920
Drink patriotically Feb. 9-25 by ordering the Red, White & Booze ($9.99), an ice cream-based cocktail blended with pineapple juice and pineapple and coconut rum with a blue curacao float and Pop Rocks rim. Along with watching the games, you can satisfy your own competitive impulses at the Lincoln Park spot by bowling or playing air hockey.
Point & Feather
113 W. Hubbard St. 312-644-0113
The River North dart bar will be showing the games whenever they're open and serving $18 Jameson and Avion shot skis with enough booze for four people.
STK
9 W. Kinzie St. 312-340-5636
Along with showing the prime-time events on its five TVs, the River North restaurant is serving dramatic specials including the Olympic Torch, flaming cotton candy with strawberry shortcake hidden inside ($16) and the Winner's Podium, a small seafood tower accompanied by a trio of lemon drop shots rimmed with gold, silver and bronze sugar ($25).
Tuscany on Taylor
1014 W. Taylor St. 312-829-1990
Watch all the games in the Little Italy restaurant's bar area while sipping a $13 Team USA martini made red with vodka, aperol and cranberry juice, or blue with orange vodka, blue schnapps and an orange slice.
Samantha Nelson is a RedEye freelancer.
