9 Mardi Gras celebrations in Chicago

You don't have to travel down to New Orleans to get in the Mardi Gras spirit. Head to one of these nine spots to shake off the chill of Chicago's winter with a taste of the Big Easy.

Crazy Bird

1160 W. Grand Ave., 773-801-0451

The Lawndale restaurant has moved to West Town and is celebrating its grand opening with a Fat Tuesday party from 6 to 9 p.m. Try items from the new menu along with creole cuisine such as jambalaya and catfish po' boys. Tickets are $30 at eventbrite.com and include wine and cocktails.

Drawl

2423 N. Clark St., 773-687-8111

Listen to live bluegrass music from 6 to 9 p.m. March 5 when the Lincoln Park Southern restaurant serves up a low country boil with crawfish, potatoes and corn paired with a hurricane for $35 at eventbrite.com or $40 at the door.

Fat Cat

4840 N. Broadway, 773-506-3100

Feast on an all-you-can-eat buffet of crawfish, red beans and rice, chicken and Andouille sausage jambalaya, fried catfish, hush puppies, cornbread, and king cakes for $30 during the Uptown spot's 11th annual Mardi Gras Bash on March 5. They'll also dole out beads, play zydeco music, and serve $5 Abita beer, $11 Sazeracs, and $30 hurricane punch bowls. Seatings are available at 5:30 and 8 p.m. and you can purchase tickets at eventbrite.com.

Frontier

1072 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-772-4322

Start your Fat Tuesday celebration at the Noble Square restaurant with a happy hour featuring $1 oysters and half-price hurricanes from 3 to 6 p.m., then stick around for a $35 all-you-can-eat shrimp boil, $4 Abita, $6 Sazeracs, free king cake, and music from the Four Star Brass Band. Tickets: thefrontierchicago.com

Heaven on Seven

111 N. Wabash Ave., 312-263-6443

Catch a performance from Big Shoulders Brass Band on March 5 while enjoying food specials including alligator etouffee ($12.99) and barbecue shrimp po' boy ($13.99).

Ina Mae Tavern & Packaged Goods

1415 N. Wood St. 773-360-8320

On Lundi Gras, the Monday before Fat Tuesday, Ina Mae will serve half-price po' boys. The Wicker Park restaurant opens an hour early at 4 p.m. on March 5 for happy hour and then offers a $35 all-you-can-eat crawfish boil including corn, potatoes and king cake at 5 and 8 p.m. Catch a burlesque show from 9 to 10 p.m. followed by live music.

Oyster Bah

1962 N. Halsted St., 773-248-3000

Get messy with one pound of shrimp ($29.94) or lobster ($36.95) boiled with corn on the cob and sausage, which you can order at the Lincoln Park restaurant on Fat Tuesday. oysterbah.com

Shaw's Crab House

21 E. Hubbard St., 312-527-2722

The Near North restaurant offers a New Orleans-themed menu including $26 blackened redfish with crawfish sauce, $20 fried oyster po' boys served with coleslaw and fries, $9 hurricanes and $12 Sazeracs. The festivities conclude on Tuesday with a $32 crawfish boil, half-price oysters and live music from 5 to 10 p.m.

Taste 222

222 N. Canal St., 312-383-6620

The restaurant devotes its entire menu to Cajun fare on Tuesday, with options including $12 crawfish beignets, $6 fried okra, $21 shrimp gumbo and $8 king cake. Brother John Kattke and The All-Star Band performs at 7 p.m. taste222chicago.com

Samantha Nelson is a RedEye freelancer.

Looking for more to do in Chicago? »