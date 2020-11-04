9 Christmas cookie recipes for any level of baking expertise

It's Christmas cookie season, and the pressure is on.

Whether your forte is something as time-consuming as iced cut-outs or as simple as a thumbprint cookie, you strive for a baked treat to look and taste the best.

We feature nine cookies that do exactly that. They work well as gifts or can be left as refreshments for Santa.

Let the baking begin!

___

CHRISTMAS CUT-OUTS

PG tested

Kevin Prall of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, has been making this soft sugar cookie for years. They're relatively thick, but that makes the cookies easier to handle when they're being iced. His trick to get a super-smooth coat of icing is to gentle shake the cookie after applying the first layer and wiggle it into place. "That way you won't see the piping marks," he says.

If you double the recipe, increase the amount of cream cheese to an entire 8-ounce package.

For cookies

1 cup white sugar

1 cup butter, softened

3 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 egg yolk

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

For icing

3 cups of powdered sugar

1/3 cup half-and-half, milk or water

1 tablespoon white Karo syrup

Make cookies: In large bowl, combine sugar, butter, cream cheese, salt, almond and vanilla extracts and egg yolk. Beat until smooth. Stir in flour until well blended. Chill dough for 8 hours or overnight.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

On lightly floured surface, roll out dough to 1/8 inch thickness, refrigerating remaining dough until ready to use. Cut into desired shaped with lightly floured cookie cutters. Place 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Leave cookies plain for frosting, or bush with slightly beaten egg white and sprinkle with candy sprinkles or colored sugar.

Bake for 7 to 10 minutes in preheated oven, or until light and golden brown. Cool cookies completely before icing.

To make icing: Place powdered sugar in large bowl. Slowly start adding half-and-half, milk or water while mixing to form a thick consistency that slowly drops off the beater when you stop the mixer.

Icing needs to be thick enough to hold in place once it's piped onto the cookie surface but still loose and wet enough to accept the dusting of sugar.

Ice design on the cookie while it is set in a bowl then immediately after icing the design, bury cookie in colored dusting sugar of your choice.

Wait a minute or two before applying more icing and dusting with other sugar colors.

Let cookies dry for a couple hours before storing.

Makes 12 to 18 cookies, depending on thickness.

— Kevin Prall, New Kensington

SPARKLING SPIRALS

PG tested

It's important to line the cookie sheets with parchment paper because these cookies ooze fat — a lot of fat.

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup ground blanched almonds

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3/4 teaspoon salt

16 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces and softened

2 tablespoons cream cheese, softened

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

4 tablespoons red sanding sugar, divided

In a mixer, combine all-purpose flour, ground almonds, sugar, cinnamon and salt.

Add butter 1 piece at a time and mix until crumbly.

Add cream cheese and vanilla extract and mix dough until it begins to form large clumps.

Knead dough by hand in bowl until it all comes together nicely.

Divide dough into 2 parts. Shape each part into a 5-inch square and wrap it tightly in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for half hour.

Working with 1 square at a time, roll dough to 12-by-7-inch rectangle between 2 sheets of parchment paper.

Remove top sheet and sprinkle with 2 tablespoons sanding sugar, leaving a 1/4-inch border along the edges.

Roll dough into a tight log and seal the seam. Wrap log tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 hours. Repeat process with other square.

Adjust oven rack to middle position and preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

Make cookies 1 log at a time. Trim about 1/2 inch from both ends of the log as it won't have any sanding sugar.

Slice chilled dough into 1/4-inch thick rounds and space them 1 inch apart on sheet. Bake cookies for about 12 to 14 minutes, rotating sheet after 6 minutes.

Let cookies cool on sheet for 3 minutes. Then transfer to a wire rack and let cookies cool completely.

Makes 36 cookies.

— Arthi Subramaniam

ZIMSTERNE

This German recipe is traditionally used to make buttery star-shaped cinnamon-flavored cookies for decorating the Christmas tree. Laura Magone of Monongahela, Pennsylvania, uses the recipe to make jam-filled linzer-style cookie. Her sister, Marie Magone of Pittsburgh, put a Star of David pattern inside some of the cookies to honor the victims of the Tree of Life shooting.

For cookies

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 cup powdered sugar, plus more for sprinkling

1/2 cup sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon almond extract

2 1/4 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 cup ground blanched almonds or almond flour

1 large egg white, lightly whisked with a pinch of salt

Granulated sugar, for sprinkling

For topping

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/2 cup raspberry or other jam, well stirred

In large bowl, cream together butter and sugars until they're smooth and light colored. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in extracts.

In separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, cinnamon and ground almonds or almond flour. Stir dry mixture into butter mixture. Shape dough into a flattened disk and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, or overnight.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease two or three baking sheets, or line with parchment paper.

Sprinkle a clean work surface with powdered sugar and roll dough to 1/8- to 1/4-inch thickness. Continue to sprinkle powdered sugar if dough sticks to the work surface or rolling pin. Use a 2-inch star cutter to cut out cookies. If you are making jam-filled linzer-style cookies, use a smaller cookie cutter to cut out the centers of half of the cookies.

Place cookies on prepared sheet, leaving 2 inches between cookies. Brush cookies with beaten egg white, and sprinkle a little sugar on top.

Bake cookies for approximately 12 minutes, or until lightly browned. Remove from oven. Transfer to wire rack to cool.

Lightly dust the tops of cut-out cookies with powdered sugar. Spread a thin layer of jam on the bottom surface of the full cookie (top of cookie will face out). Place the cut-out cookie on top and gently sandwich them together.

Makes 8 dozen cookies or 4 dozen sandwich cookies

— "The King Arthur Flour Cookie Companion: The Essential Cookie Cookbook" (Countryman Press, 2013)

GINGER CRINKLES

PG tested

This old-time favorite makes a ton of cookies and is so easy to stir together. The kids will have fun rolling the dough balls in colored sugar.

2 1/4 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup shortening or vegetable oil

1/4 cup molasses

1 egg

Colored or white sanding sugar, for coating

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a bowl, stir together flour, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, cloves and salt.

In another bowl, combine sugar, shortening or oil, molasses and egg, and beat well.

Add dry ingredients to beaten mixture.

Form batter into small balls. Roll in colored or white sanding sugar. Place on ungreased cookie sheets.

Bake for about 8 minutes, until cookies are crisp around the edges. Cool, then store in air-tight containers.

Makes 4 dozen cookies.

— Gretchen McKay

NUT HORNS

You need just a few ingredients to make these elegant, buttery nut horns from Chris Muller of Reserve.

For cookie

1 cup butter, softened

2 cups flour, plus more sprinkling

1 egg yolk

3/4 cup sour cream

For topping

3/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

3/4 cup chopped walnuts

Powdered sugar, for dusting

Make cookie dough: Cream butter until fluffy. Add flour, egg yolk and sour cream, and mix well. Divide dough into 3 sections, and refrigerate.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Sprinkle surface with flour. Roll out 1 disk of dough until 1/8-inch thick. With pizza cutter, cut into 12 pieces as you would slice a pie.

For topping: Combine sugar, cinnamon and walnuts.

Sprinkle 1/3 of nut mixture on top of dough. Starting at the wide end, roll dough up like a crescent roll. Place on cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Repeat with remaining dough and topping.

Bake nut horns for 25 to 30 minutes, or until lightly browned. Remove to wire racks.

Sprinkle with powdered sugar.

Makes 36 cookies.

— Chris Muller, Reserve

WANDA'S Biscotti

This simple Italian cookie has been a favorite in Laura Magone's family for generations. Her maternal grandmother, Mary Zanardelli Previtali, immigrated to the U.S. from the far-northern Italian village of Collio, Brescia, at the turn of the 20th century, and brought with her this recipe. Her mother, Wanda Previtali Magone, typed it up and keeps it protected in a plastic sleeve.

6 eggs

2 cups sugar

1 cup vegetable oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon almond extract

6 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

Beat eggs with mixer. Add sugar, beat again. Add oil and vanilla and almond extracts, and mix.

Add flour which has been sifted together with baking powder, soda and salt. Mix with wooden spoon.

Spoon 6 rows — two each on three greased baking sheets.

Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. With a serrated knife, slice cookie logs diagonally. Place back on cookie sheets and toast in oven 5 minutes on each side.

Makes about 6 dozen cookies.

— Mary Zanardelli Previtali

PEPPERMINT BARK SHORTBREAD BITES

PG tested

These chocolate shortbreads are equal parts buttery and sandy in all the best ways. Crushed peppermint sprinkled on top of a swirly chocolate coating adds a festive touch.

For cookie

20 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 20 pieces

3/4 cup light brown sugar, packed

1 large egg yolk, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon peppermint extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup unsweetened Dutch process cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 cup sparkling sugar

For coating

1 1/3 cups coarsely chopped dark chocolate

3/4 cup coarsely chopped white chocolate

1/3 cup finely crushed peppermint candy, divided

Make cookies: In stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment, add butter and brown sugar and mix on medium for about 4 minutes, or until well blended. With mixer on low, add egg yolk, vanilla and peppermint extracts and run for 2 minutes, or until completely blended.

In medium bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa, salt and baking powder. Add to butter mixture and run on low 2 minutes, or until everything is combined and dough has come together. Separate dough into two parts and between 2 pieces of plastic wrap, shape each into a log with a 2-inch circumference. Wrap tightly and place in freezer for 1 hour or until firm.

Place sparkling sugar in pie plate or casserole dish and set aside.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cover several baking sheets with parchment paper.

Once logs are firm and chilled, roll in sparkling sugar to coat and then cut 1/2-inch slices. Place on baking sheets, leaving 2 inches between cookies. Place cookies in freezer for 10 minutes or fridge for 20 minutes.

Bake 1 sheet at a time in center of oven for 14 minutes. Let cool on baking sheet for 10 minutes and then transfer to a rack to finish cooking.

Make cookie coating: In medium, heat-safe bowl add the dark chocolate and set over medium saucepan of simmering water. Stir frequently until melted and smooth and then turn off heat. (Do not let bowl touch the water.)

In another medium bowl, add white chocolate and set over a medium saucepan of simmering water. Stir frequently until melted and smooth and then turn off heat.

Dip tops of cookies in the dark chocolate, letting excess chocolate run back into bowl. Drop some drops of white chocolate on top and use a toothpick to swirl white chocolate circles into the dark chocolate. Sprinkle the outer edges of cookies with crushed peppermint candy. Let chocolate set before serving or storing.

Makes 2 dozen cookies.

— "The Cookie Book" by Rebecca Firth (Page Street; September 2018; $22)

LADY LOCKS

You will need clothes pins wrapped in foil or lady lock molds to make these elegant cookies. Chris Muller of Reserve always starts with pre-made pastry dough. "It takes days to make it from scratch and it doesn't taste any better," she says. You can freeze the shells empty, or filled with cream.

1 package Pillsbury or Pennant puff pastry dough sheets

1 cup butter

1 cup shortening

2 cups sugar

1 cup hot milk

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 cup marshmallow fluff

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Make cookie shells: Carefully roll out dough and cut each square into 10 strips. Wrap each dough strip around a clothes pin or form, being careful to overlap dough and to push rod on couunter to flatten and seal the bottom.

Bake for approximately 15 minutes, until golden brown. Cool cookies just until you can pick them up. Remove the shells from the forms. Set aside.

Make filling: Beat butter, shortening and sugar in stand mixer. Slowly add hot milk. Beat for 5 minutes. Add vanilla and marshmallow fluff. Beat until fluffy and you can no longer feel sugar.

Pipe filling into rolls, and dust with powdered sugar.

Makes 20 cookies.

— Chris Muller, Reserve

SWEDISH BUTTER THUMBPRINTS

PG tested

These are my husband's favorite Christmas cookies. The recipe was handed down from my maternal grandmother, Katherine Jetter. I always use raspberry jam (with seeds) but any favorite flavor will work. The nuts are optional.

1 cup lightly salted butter, at room temperature

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg, separated

1 teaspoon heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 1/2 to 2 cups chopped pecans, optional

1/3 cup raspberry jam

In large mixing bowl, place butter and sugar and beat by hand or with electric mixer on medium speed until mixture is creamy. Add egg yolk to mixing bowl, along with cream and vanilla. Beat until the mixture is just combined and creamy, about 30 seconds.

Add flour and baking powder, and mix until well combined. (I start with a spoon and finish with my hands.)

Place rack in center of oven, and preheat to 350 degrees. Set aside 2 ungreased baking sheets. Lightly mix egg white in a small bowl.

Divide dough into 24 small chunks on baking sheets. Roll each in the palm of your hands gently into a ball, then dip on all sides in egg white and roll in pecans, if using nuts. Place back on cookie sheets, Using your thumb, press into center of each ball to create a well. Spoon 1/2 teaspoon of jam into each well.

Place pans in oven. Bake until cookies are lightly golden brown, 15 to 18 minutes. Cool, and store cookies in an airtight container.

Makes 2 dozen cookies.

— Gretchen McKay

Visit the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette at www.post-gazette.com