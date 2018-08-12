8th Annual LA Food & Wine Lineup Announced

The eighth annual Los Angeles Food & Wine Festival will take place in downtown LA, Beverly Hills, and Barker Hanger in Santa Monica on August 22 – 26th. The event, presented by founding partners Food & Wine and Lexus, has expanded to include five days of events.

Award winning chefs, chef talent personalities and James Beard Award winners will be in attendance including Curtis Stone, Tiffani Thiessen, Aarón Sánchez, Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger. The four nights and five days of events will include tastings, lunches, seminars, book signings, and cooking demonstrations.



Some of the pinnacle events include the premiere of a brand new Kick-Off Dinner Series at both Lasa and Big Boi restaurant on Wednesday, August 22; Ultimate Bites of LA, the first downtown marquee event, hosted by Antonia Lofaso and Alvin Cailan; the return of the Power Lunch Series on Friday, August 24 featuring cross-country collaborations at DAMA, Rose Café, Rossoblu and Viviane; the new Heat on the Street downtown event hosted by chefs Robert Irvine, Susan Feniger, Mary Sue Milliken and Aáron Sánchez on Friday, August 24; the Grand Tasting on Saturday, August 25 with chefs Hugh Acheson, Michelle Bernstein and John Tesar at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar; Saturday's LIVE on Grand with chef Curtis Stone and Tiffani Thiessen in downtown LA and the Grand Tasting on Sunday, August 26 with chefs Curtis Stone, Michelle Bernstein and Alex Seidet.

Tickets can be purchased at www.LAFW.com.