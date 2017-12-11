86'd Culinary Collision Hosts Finals Monday

86'D: A Culinary Collision, a series of friendly battles featuring Connecticut's top chefs, wraps up Dec. 11 with a finale battle at West Hartford's Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen at 9:30 p.m.

Chef Chris Sheehan from Max Downtown in Hartford faces Xavier Santiago from Trattoria Toscana in Manchester for the title of 2017 86'd Grand Champion. The chefs are given mystery ingredients to create multiple dishes for a panel of judges, who will rate the plates on originality, flavor, plating and cleanliness of the chefs' stations.

Guests are encouraged to wear red for Team Chris Sheehan and blue for Team Xavier Santiago.

The 21+ event features appetizers, cocktails, Fishers Island Lemonade and Lord Hobo beer. Tickets are $40. Proceeds from the night will benefit the End Hunger Connecticut! organization. 86dculinarycollision.com.