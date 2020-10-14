XX
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

84-year-old man accused of luring child in Allentown

October 14, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
XX

Allentown police say the man was trying to lure children into his home on West Chew Street in June.