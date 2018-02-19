An '80s bar pushing big hair, PBR on draft and pizza by the slice is open in West Hollywood

From an ’80s lounge in West Hollywood to a new French bistro in Studio City, here’s what’s happening in the Los Angeles food and drink world:

New to the block: Tousle your hair and get your acid wash jeans out of storage. Both big hair and the ’80s fashion staple are encouraged at the new Lazer Kat bar, now open in West Hollywood. Brought to you by the Goat Group (partners Ryan Sweeney, Alen Aivazian, Justin Klinger and John Bower), the team behind the Blind Donkey and the Surly Goat recently opened their two-story lounge on the Sunset Strip. There’s an LED dance floor, a logo featuring a cat with lasers shooting out of its eyes and a portrait of Mr. T hanging prominently on one of the walls. The bar has a selection of boozy slushies along with PBR on tap, cans of Hamm’s and throwback cocktails: Blue Hawaiians and Jungle Birds anyone? If you find yourself getting hungry in between doing the Moonwalk and the Cabbage Patch, the bar serves New York-style pizza by the slice. 8264 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, (323) 450-9478, lazerkat.com.

Treasures: Actress and restaurateur Lisa Long (she’s behind the Flats and La Loggia Ristorante) and designer and partner Ann Booth Luly have opened Montrésor, a new French restaurant in Studio City, just down the street from the Sugarfish. The name Montrésor means “my treasure” in French. Executive chef Paul Shoemaker, who has previously cooked at Alan Ducasse, the French Laundry, Water Grill and Providence, is helming the kitchen. Shoemaker’s menu includes French onion soup; black truffle winter gnocchi; salmon and porcini ragu; and profiteroles. And the restaurant features an extensive list of French wines. 11266 Ventura Blvd., Studio City, (818) 760-7081, www.Montresor.LA

#brunch: In L.A., we take brunch seriously. From the location to the company to the cocktails on the table, brunch is often thought of as the most important meal of the weekend. Lucky for us, there are a couple of new places to try this weekend. NoMad, Will Guidara and chef Daniel Humm’s new downtown L.A. hotel, will start serving brunch on Saturday at the restaurant in the lobby. Brunch will be available every weekend from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and you can make a reservation via Resy. Executive chef Chris Flint plans to cook Benedict with rye English muffins and smoked salmon; and a breakfast burrito with suckling pig. Executive pastry chef Mark Welker will have a variety of viennoiseries including banana pudding croissants in the coffee bar downstairs. And bar director Leo Robitschek plans to offer a Bloody Mary menu with different variations on the cocktail. 649 S. Olive St., Los Angeles, (213) 358-0000, www.thenomadhotel.com/los-angeles. Mi Corazon in Silver Lake has started serving weekend brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Mexican restaurant is offering omelets with roasted poblanos; Mexican bolillo bread French toast; and eggs with ranchero sauce alongside $17 bottomless mimosas. 2609 Hyperion Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 522-3320, mi-corazon.net. RBTA in Highland Park has started serving ramen, noodles and rice bowls for lunch during the week, as well as for brunch on Saturdays. Chef Justin Baey is using Matsuri rice for all the rice bowls, including in the Katsudon, a bowl topped with a pork cutlet and Tokyo-style dashi. The menu is available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 5629 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, (323) 259-6474, www.rbtahp.com.

UCLA adjacent: Fellow, a new restaurant from Philip Camino and Terry Tolba (both of the Hudson and the Churchill) and executive chef Michael Bryant (formerly of the Churchill and Cliff’s Edge), will soon open in Westwood Village. Fellow is located in the space formerly occupied by the Glendon Bar & Kitchen. While the restaurant doesn’t open for a couple of weeks, Fellow has plans to start delivery service this week through Postmates, ChowNow etc. with a selection of Bryant’s dishes, including dashi-poached King salmon; buttermilk and pickle-brined chicken sandwiches; avocado toast and tuna Nicoise salad with boiled quail eggs The restaurant is expected to open for lunch in about six weeks with dinner service and a cocktail program to follow. 1071 Glendon Ave., Los Angeles. (310) 753-8040, www.fellow.la.

Crack pie: Those looking forward to the opening of Christina Tosi’s Melrose Avenue Milk Bar will be happy to learn that the pastry chef is working on a collaboration with the Reformation clothing brand. On Saturday, you’ll be able to find Tosi’s Milk Bar cookies, truffles and a new crack pie latte at the Reformation store on Melrose Avenue. The sweets will be available between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Reformation, 8000 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, milkbarstore.com.

