8 ways to celebrate Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year is upon us. One of the biggest celebrations in the world with more than a billion people observing the holiday in China, Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam, Korea and, of course, the United States, Lunar New Year is a time for good fortune and establishing luck for the year ahead. It’s a time when families come together to share a traditional meal and children receive red envelopes with money, while people wish one another good health, happiness and prosperity.

Because the word for the number 8 sounds like the Cantonese pronunciation for “fortune,” here are 8 events around town to help you celebrate. Don’t forget to wear something red and accessorize with some jade.

1) Cai is hosting a Chinese Lunar New Year Dinner with the Chinatown Chamber of Commerce. There will be a traditional lion dance, a U.S. Postal Service Year of the Dog stamp dedication ceremony and a 12-course meal featuring traditional Chinese New Year dishes. $75. 6-9 p.m Tuesday. 2100 S. Archer Ave., 312-326-6888, caichicago.com

2) The Heritage Museum of Asian Art is hosting a 2018 Chinese Lunar New Year museum member celebration and preview for its new exhibition “Dogs From Han to Qing.” Food and refreshments will be served. While the event is just for members, volunteers and donors, the museum’s general admission is $2 Saturday through the end of the month. 6-9 p.m. Friday. 218 W. 26th St., 312-842-8884, heritageasianart.org.

3) Mott St. will host a Lucky Ten Treasures dinner with dishes like crispy tofu, Sichuan peppercorn shrimp, steamed dumplings and “everything wings.” $38/person. 6 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 6-10 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Feb. 27. 1401 N. Ashland Ave., 773-687-9977, mootstreetchicago.com

4) River North’s Imperial Lamian will greet guests with a hong bao, a red envelope traditionally given during the Lunar New Year to wish good fortune, and serve a special menu with celebratory items like Yu Sheng, prosperity dumplings and braised pork. 5-10 p.m. through Sunday. 6 W. Hubbard St., 312-595-9440, imperial-lamian.com

5) Koi will serve a “lucky menu” with items like spring rolls, dumplings, ponzu snapper and lychee chicken. On Feb. 24, the restuarant will host a lion dance at 7:30 p.m. Reservations recommended. Through Feb. 28. 624 Davis St., 847-866-6969, koievanston.com

6) The Peninsula is celebrating the Year of the Dog with a lion dance, red lantern decorations and tangerine-tree decor. Guests will also receive red envelopes with chocolate coins. Shanghai Terrace will serve a special cocktail, as well as an eight-course menu with dishes like ginseng soup, Australian red abalone, and pan-fried tiger prawn. There will also be a special Chinese New Year afternoon tea. The lion dance starts at 3:15 p.m. Saturday and will continue through afternoon tea at 3:30 p.m. Afternoon tea will be served through Sunday and is $65/person. The special menu and cocktail at Shanghai Terrace is $138/person through Thursday. 108 E. Superior St., 312-337-2888, peninsula.com/chicago

7) The Chinese American Service League is hosting a Lunar New Year Happy Hour at Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar to raise money for CASL’s Adult Day Service, which hopes to buy uniforms for its singing and dancing group. 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday. 230 W. Erie St., 312-662-4888, eatatunion.com

8) The Argyle Lunar New Year Parade is kicking off with Tet 2018: First Morning, a community art pop-up with a traditional Vietnamese New Year game, a wishing well, homemade cakes and a community photo booth. First Sip will also be hosting a pop-up with drink specials, Vietnamese Lunar New Year cakes and red envelopes. Free admission. Noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 24. The parade is at 1 p.m. 1120 W. Argyle St., axislab.org

