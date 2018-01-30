8 food and drink specials for Super Bowl Sunday in Chicago

The Super Bowl is here! If nothing else, the football game offers one of the year’s best excuses to chow down on some wings, pizza, nachos, beer and whatever else fulfills your game-day cravings. Here are eight Chicago restaurants offering deals and specials for the occasion.

AceBounce

230 N. Clark St., 773-219-0900, acebounce.com

While it’s cold outside, AceBounce will attempt to summon the tailgating spirit with a special “tailgate-inspired” menu, as well as $5 Lagunitas brews. Regular ping-pong matches will of course be available, as well as a custom beer-pong table for the big game. All TVs will be tuned in (with sound) to the game. Specials run from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Reservations are available via phone or email.

Bar Cargo

605 N. Wells St., 312-929-0065, barcargo.com

For those who want to dine in for the game, Bar Cargo is offering a package: a bucket of beer, one large pizza and one order of giardiniera wings for $40. For those who want to take their food back home, the River North spot will offer 20-percent off all takeout orders if you place the order before midnight Sunday, so get those orders in before the day of the game.

Commonwealth Tavern

2000 W. Roscoe St., 773-697-7965, commonwealthchicago.com

Another place trying to bring the tailgate indoors, Commonwealth Tavern will offer a “Table-gate” package featuring a dozen wings, an order each of nachos, cheese curds and soft pretzels, as well as a bucket of Miller Lite and Coors Light, all for $50. For the duration of the day, including game-time, the Roscoe Village restaurant will also offer its build-your-own cocktail bars, with $3 BYO mimosas and $6 bloody marys.

J. Parker

1816 N. Clark St., 312-254-4747, jparkerchicago.com

If you want to watch the game and also enjoy a view, J. Parker is probably your best bet. The Hotel Lincoln restaurant rests atop the hotel, and it will be facilitating football fans with $15 buckets of beer all day long. Take your pick among Tecate, Bud Light or Miller High Life.

MAK: Modern Asian Kitchen

1924 W Division St., 773-772-6251, makrestaurant.com

Wings are football’s banner game-day snack, and you probably won’t find a better wing deal for the Super Bowl than the BOGO deal at MAK. It’s a true buy-one-get-one-free deal, and it applies to both small ($6) and large ($11) orders of wings, as well as dine-in and delivery orders. MAK does its own sweet-and-spicy wing sauce that comes in hot, medium and non-spicy blends. For those who want to stay at home, MAK will also offer 10-percent off delivery and take-out order placed Sunday only through its website.

Portillo’s

Locations vary, portillos.com

Fans craving Portillo’s for their Super Bowl meal should grab a few friends and let Portillo’s bring it to you. The favorite Chicago hot dog spot will offer free delivery on orders more than $50 with the promo code BIGGAME18. The code is actually good every day leading up to Feb. 4, so you enjoy several days of free $50-plus Portillo’s deliveries, if you’re so inclined. Place your order online at the restaurant’s website.

Travelle Kitchen

330 N. Wabash Ave., 312-923-7705, travellechicago.com

You can find both a food and a drink deal at the riverside Travelle Kitchen & Bar. Orders of Buffalo chicken and little mac sliders will each be $17, and buckets with bottles domestic beers will be $15 (four bottles per bucket). Reservations are available via phone or the website.

Wrigley BBQ

3555 N. Broadway, 773-472-1227, wrigleybbq.com

Craving some ’cue for the Super Bowl? Wrigley BBQ could pique your interest with a series of deals for the games. Grab a dozen jumbo wings, with or without a spice blend, for $14. Or maybe a three-course meal featuring a choice of barbecue nachos or six wings as the app, then a choice of combo platter, two sides and a dessert for $30. You could go for a tray of 10 Sam & Erna sandwiches (featuring pulled pork and brisket topped with coleslaw) along with 10 sides to share, all of which will run you $80. And then there’s the $99.99, 10-person Super Bowl package, which includes four pounds of pulled pork, two quarts of mac and cheese, two quarts of coleslaw, 10 cornbread biscuits with honey butter, a dozen buns and the choice of bourbon bread pudding or s’mores pie for dessert. Take your pick.

adlukach@redeyechicago.com | @lucheezy

Still hungry? More of RedEye's restaurant coverage »