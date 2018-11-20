8 Chicago spots extending outdoor season with heated patios and rooftops

Most spots pack up their outdoor furniture around the time Chicagoans give up on shorts and sandals, but not everyone’s willing to let snow and 20-degree temperatures deter them. These eight spots use fire pits, tents and even heated domes to extend patio and rooftop season into winter.

City Winery Chicago on the Riverwalk

11 Chicago Riverwalk, 312-229-5593

Open through Dec. 16, the heated domes on the south bank of the Chicago River seat up to eight people and come equipped with their own Bluetooth speakers. Rental is $85 for two and a half hours, which includes a minimum food and beverage purchase of $60. Take care of that by sharing a bottle of wine paired with a plate of cheese or cured meats ($16) or house-made chicken liver pate with fresh rosemary crackers ($12).

D.S. Tequila Co.

3352 N. Halsted St., 773-697-9127

The Lakeview bar seals up the patio’s retractable roof and bay doors to keep things toasty and decks the space out with more than 5,000 Christmas lights hanging from the rafters along with garland, ornaments and other holiday decor. You can really get into the spirit during the third annual Tree-Mendous Toy Drive on Dec. 14, where you’ll get drink tickets for donating new, unwrapped toys to Toys for Tots.

The Gwen Hotel

521 N. Rush St., 312-645-1500

Book a half-hour session in the Streeterville hotel’s outdoor curling rink for $25 and you can visit the Curling Cabin, a pop-up bar decorated with faux furs and flannel-patterned furniture. Order from the hotel’s winter food menu or sip a hot cocktail and take in the other decorations on the terrace, which include mini-spruce trees, lights and a pink moose sculpture.

IO Godfrey

127 W. Huron St., 312-374-1830

Heated, clear-domed igloos are available for rent for groups of two to 10 with a purchase from the bottle service menu during the River North rooftop’s annual Winter Wonderland celebration. If that requires too much advanced planning, you can pop in to roast marshmallows around the fire pit and share a winter warmer like the Godfrey Toddy made with Jameson, allspice, rosemary, vanilla bean, lemon and orange. The spot will also provide plush blankets and robes to keep you warm and even has a snow machine in case you’re not getting enough of the real stuff.

Joy District

112 W. Hubbard St., 312-955-0339

Groups of eight to 12 can take in the views from the River North rooftop while getting cozy inside a heated igloo decorated with string lights, Christmas ornaments and blankets. Booking requires a minimum bill of $500, so come prepared to indulge in a special menu featuring bites like $4 honey ham sliders and $3.50 cranberry and brie crostinis, and cocktails including The Grinch, a blend of rum, peach schnapps, blue curacao, orange juice and Sierra Mist served in a glass resembling an ornament. You can also share a $24 large format cocktail like the Gin & Tidings, made with gin, lemon juice, rosemary, pomegranate, club soda and prosecco, or get creative with the $18 milk and cookies cart, which includes sugar cookies you can decorate with frosting, sprinkles and other toppings plus a shot of Rumchata per person.

Parson’s Chicken and Fish

2952 W. Armitage Ave., 773-384-3333

The Logan Square restaurant has turned its patio into a Christmas tree lot, and if you buy one you’ll get a free order of apple fritters. Even if you’re not in the market for an evergreen, you can hang out among them or around one of the space’s fire pits and warm up with spiked cider or hot toddies served in custom holiday mugs. Parson’s is also using lots of lights and paintings to get into the holiday spirit.

Raised, An Urban Rooftop Bar

1 W. Wacker Drive, 312-795-3444

Get cozy on one of the pillow- and blanket-covered couches positioned around the Loop bar’s fire pits while warming your insides with a bourbon toddy made with allspice liqueur and sweet potato honey syrup or a gin toddy topped with apple cider. They bar will also be selling kits that let you roast your own s’mores.

Tiny Tapp & Cafe

55 W. Riverwalk South

Seating is first come, first served in the transparent tent that the Loop spot is operating through Dec. 27 to let up to 120 people continue to enjoy the Chicago River views. Tiny Tapp also expanded its menu for winter, adding seasonal beer and hearty chili to its regularly selection of locally roasted coffee, craft cocktails, pastries and street food.

Samantha Nelson is a RedEye freelancer.

