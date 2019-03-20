8 Baltimore food events with a side of culture

These upcoming culinary events offer a glimpse of the cultural heritage behind the dishes served.

Masarap Fadensonnen Pop-Up

Authentic Filipino cuisine at a beer garden? We’ll take it. Chef Rey Eugenio, formerly of Point South, is whipping up hearty, flavorful dishes such as coconut red curry with braised vegetables; Filipino-style noodle bowls; and Panlet Palabok, a rice noodle, shrimp sauce and pan-seared whole shrimp dish, for this two-day event. March 22-23, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fadensonnen, 3 W. 23rd St., Old Goucher. 410-900-3803 or fadensonnen.com. A la carte.

Diaspora Dinner

Ida B’s Table chef David Thomas hosts the next five-course dinner exploring the foods of the African diaspora in partnership with Mera Kitchen Collective, a local group that focuses on empowerment of refugee and immigrant women. March 27 at 6 p.m., Ida B’s Table, 235 Holliday St., downtown. 410-844-0444 or idabstable.com. $85.

The Anatomy of a Chicken Box Part 2

Ekiben and Blacksauce Kitchen are teaming up again for this pop-up, which is inspired by Baltimore’s iconic chicken box meal. The walk-up style concept, similar to a farmer’s market approach, is a mash-up of cultures with Ekiben’s Asian Fusion and Blacksauce Kitchen’s soul food cuisine. Their first pop-up, which was held in 2017, resulted in hundreds of attendees and long lines. So get there early. March 29 (hours to be determined) at Union Craft Brewing, 1700 W. 41st St., #420, Medfield. 410-467-0290 or unioncraftbrewing.com. A la carte.

Part of the Night Market Series, which attracted more than 12,000 people when it debuted in September, this installment will feature a Taste of Koreatown Tour. The tours, which will be led by several guides including Bite of Baltimore, will stop at least four restaurants in Baltimore’s Koreatown, along North Charles Street and to the North Avenue corridor. The tour will include dishes such as Korean barbecue, kimchi, bibimbap, and Korean dumplings. Every stop will offer vegetarian options. March 31, 3 p.m.-5 p.m. The starting location has not yet been determined. motorhousebaltimore.com. $10.

Chinese Food Classics cooking class

Learn how to make shrimp fried rice, pork lo mein in addition to rolling and frying egg rolls, during this parent-and-child class at Schola, a cooking school in Mount Vernon. The class ends with a demonstration on how to make fortune cookies at home. April 13 from noon to 2 p.m. at Schola, 916 N. Charles St., Mount Vernon. scholacooks.com. $49.99.

Polish Easter Food Sale

From Pierogis to smoked kielbasa, this second annual event has a slew of the authentic Polish dishes. In addition to dining in, there are also options for carry-out of hot food items and bulk orders just in time for Easter. Bring cash, because credit cards are not accepted. Because of the popularity of the event, pre-orders are preferred. Make sure you contact the organization by April 1. After that, call 301-509-5596 after 5 p.m. April 13 from noon to 6 p.m. at Holy Cross Polish National Catholic Church, 208 S. Broadway, Upper Fells Point. holycrosspncc.org. A la carte.

St. Nicholas Greek Folk Festival

The four-day annual event offers myriad authentic Greek food—think lamb chops, gyros, souvlaki and tzatziki — in addition to music, dancing and other festivities. June 6-9 from noon to 11 p.m., 701 Ponca St., Greektown. facebook.com/GreekFolkFestival. A la carte.

Heritage: Juneteenth Celebration

Baltimore chef David Thomas will join other chefs from around the country at the James Beard House in New York City, where he will cook a dinner in honor of Juneteenth, the holiday that is celebrated to commemorate when Texas recognized the emancipation proclamation, which was two and a half years later than the rest of the nation. The menu has not yet been determined. June 18 at 7 p.m. at James Beard House, 167 West 12th St., New York City, jamesbeard.org/events/heritage-juneteenth-celebration or 212-627-2308. $180.

johnjwilliams@baltsun.com

twitter.com/popcouturejjw4