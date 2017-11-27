7th annual Holiday Cookie Bake-off: Get out the vote!

We're now taking votes for our seventh annual Los Angeles Times Holiday Cookie Bake-Off. It’s time to make your voice heard! Go to our official page and vote for your favorite.

If you're curious about some of the entries, check out the peppermint bark cookies from Kathleen. She writes:

"My granddaughter, Inez, and I love to bake together. And we’ve come up with some amazing gluten-free cookies since Inez and her brother, Max, can’t tolerate gluten. We love peppermint bark and we love cookies! So we decided, what could be better than peppermint bark cookies? And here they are! Delicious, and no one will guess that they are gluten-free."

Every year, you, the readers, vote online for your favorites. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 3. Then we will take the top 20 recipes and try out the cookies in the L.A. Times Test Kitchen. Our Food staff will determine the top five finalists, and they will be invited to the Los Angeles Times for a tour of the Test Kitchen, and will be photographed and featured in a Saturday section article during the holidays.

