7 Pennsylvania winter beers to try

Winter stinks.

But you can make it better (a lot better in fact) by enjoying some craft beer from Pennsylvania. The Brewers of Pennsylvania, the state’s official brewers guild, released their picks on the best winter craft beers to try:

1 Berry Monks

Weyerbacher of Easton

Berry Monks, a variation of Weyerbacher’s classic Belgian Tripel, is brewed with cranberries, orange peel and ginger. This ale is ripe with apple and pear notes, which blend nicely with the tartness of the other fruit and ginger. 9.3 percent ABV.

2 Snow Flyer Hazelnut Chocolate Porter

Rusty Rail of Mifflinburg

A silver medalist at the 2017 Best of Craft Beer Awards, this full-bodied porter is brewed with seven malts, hazelnut extract, and cacao nibs. 5.5 percent ABV.

3 Winter Cheers

Victory of Downingtown

This wheat ale features luscious fruity and spicy notes, making it a perfect brew to lift the winter blahs. Light in body, this fruity and warming winter brew delivers a crisp finish, with spicy hints of banana, clove, and citrus. 6.7 percent ABV.

4 Toboggan Chocolate Doppelbock

Susquehanna Brewing Company of Pittston

This is a rich amber lager, brewed with Munich, Crystal, and chocolate malts, cocoa, and finished with Hallertau hops for a malty, balanced beer. 8.7 percent ABV.

5 Belfast Black Smoked Porter

Lavery Brewing of Erie

Lots of Munich, Crystal, and Smoked malts gives this beer a medium to full body. Expect smoke, chocolate, burnt wood, and toffee in the aroma. The hops provide just enough bitterness to back up the malt, and the yeast leaves the beer with slight fruity flavors. 7.5 percent ABV.

6 Chocolate Meltdown

Penn Brewery of Pittsburgh

It’s a very dark, full-bodied ale with hints of roasted caramel malts, Betsy Ann milk chocolate and lactose sugar for creaminess in every sip. It was cited by Modern Brewery Age as "the most chocolately of them all." 5.5 percent ABV.

7 Hinterland Hefe Weizen

Appalachian Brewing of Harrisburg

This is a light-bodied wheat ale that uses special “hefe” yeast to produce clove and banana flavors in fermentation. It’s an unfiltered beer with incredibly spicy and fruity complexity. 5.3 percent ABV.

