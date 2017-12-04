7 most Instagrammed U.S. bakeries, cafés in 2017

The most Instagrammed bakeries and cafes in America for 2017 include a handful of classics as well as newcomer bakeries and cafés that churn out headline-making confections in crazy colors and shapes.

Two old-school classics made the list, because no one is immune to the delights of New Orleans' Café Du Monde and New York's Serendipity. Instagrammers have also always flocked to the original Starbucks location for a photo for five. However, some of the other bakeries on this list made their names with ingenious dessert creations that will have you screenshotting this page to send to your friends followed by "This weekend???" Check it all out below.

Cafe Du Monde (New Orleans, La.)

Voodoo Doughnut (Portland, Ore.)

DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections (New York, N.Y.)

Taiyaki NYC (New York, N.Y.)

Little Damage (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Starbucks Seattle (Seattle, Wash.)

3 Arts Club Cafe at Restoration Hardware (Chicago, Ill.)

