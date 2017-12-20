66 restaurants to help you welcome 2018 in San Diego

Wrap up 2017 with dinner plans at some of San Diego’s swankiest restaurants and treat yourself to a delectable meal, some midnight kisses and Champagne toasts to a new year. Reservations are highly recommended.

New Year’s Eve

Corvette Diner is throwing a New Year’s Eve bash perfect for the entire family. The festivities begin with an early countdown at 9 p.m. with the ball drop in New York City and toast. The diner’s DJ will be spinning tunes, while balloon artists create characters in the Gamers Garage Arcade. Liberty Station, 2965 Historic Decatur Road, San Diego. (619) 542-1476.

Juniper & Ivy executive chef Anthony Wells will challenge your palate with his prix fixe menu with starters like lamb tartare, main entree choices of lobster tail or pork short rib, and dessert options such as peppermint mocha angel food cake or grapefruit tart. Sunday, Dec. 31. 2228 Kettner Blvd., San Diego. $105 per person, with complimentary sparkling toast. Suggested wine pairings will be available a la carte. (619) 269-9036 or juniperandivy.com

Maretalia Ristorante will travel back to the 1920s with a Jazz Cocktail Party that includes a three-course prix fixe menu prepared by executive chef Tim Kolanko. Guests can choose from the following entrees: Roman-spiced prime rib, diver scallops, spaghetti, Alaskan halibut and butternut squash agnolotti (a type of pasta). 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. 1300 Orange Ave., Coronado. $75 per person, includes cocktail party; $40 cocktail party only. (619) 522-0946 or bluebridgehospitality.com/maretalia

Mister A’s three-course prix fixe holiday menu includes appetizer choices like traditional lobster bisque or wild and tame mushroom risotto; main course options of oven-roasted Maine lobster tail or Grand Island Black Angus beef; and dessert options such as cinnamon ice cream or apple tarte. 7:15 p.m. to closing Sunday, Dec. 31. 2550 Fifth Ave., San Diego. $135 per person; $50 corkage fee. (619) 239-1377 or asrestaurant.com

Red O Taste of Mexico executive chef Seth Vider will offer guests a specialty menu with two dinner seatings: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Starting at 9 p.m., guests will enjoy live music, dancing, a midnight Champagne toast and more. Sunday, Dec. 31. 4340 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego. (858) 291-8360 or redorestaurant.com/opentable-reservations

A.R. Valentien will say farewell to 2017 with a prix fixe five-course meal, created by renowned executive chef Jeff Jackson. 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. The Lodge at Torrey Pines, 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. $125 per person or $175 with wine pairings; 65 per child under age 12. (858) 777-6635 or http://arvalentien.com

The Westgate Hotel will be “a night filled with unforgettable memories” that includes jazz music performed by the Lorraine Castellanos Quartet, a five-course prix fixe menu with wine pairing. 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. $219 per person. The hotel will serve a New Year’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1. $89 per person.1055 Second Ave., San Diego. (619) 238-1818 or westgatehotel.com

The Grill at Torrey Pines will serve a savory three-course menu with beer or wine pairings. 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. The Lodge at Torrey Pines, 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. $60 per person; $75 per person with beer pairings; $85 per person with wine pairings; $35 per child under age 12. (858) 777-6641 or lodgetorreypines.com

JRDN at Tower23 will say goodbye to 2017, Pacific Beach-style, with a night of dining, drinking and dancing. Two dinner seatings: 5:30 and 8 p.m., with featured cocktails and a DJ at 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. 723 Felspar St., San Diego. $55 day of event. A New Year’s Day brunch will be available Monday, Jan. 1. (858) 270-2323 or t23hotel.com

Bahia Resort Hotel will offer a New Year’s Eve package that includes an appetizer buffet, live DJ, party favors, complimentary midnight Champagne toast, cash bar, overnight accommodations and a cruise on Mission Bay aboard the legendary Bahia Belle. 9 p.m. to12:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. 998 W. Mission Bay Drive, San Diego. $249 for two people. (858) 488-0551 or bahiahotel.com

Decoy Dockside Dining will usher in 2018 with an all-night and overnight party extravaganza. The package includes a three-course menu, NYE Party with drinks and dancing on the dock with DJ Noel, a water and light show and a Champagne toast. Two dinner seatings: 5 and 8 p.m. $85 per person; $20 with wine and Champagne pairing; $15 NYE Party. Sunday, Dec. 31. 1035 La Bonita Drive, San Marcos. (760) 653-3230 or lakehousehotelandresort.com/decoy

Herringbone La Jolla’s four-course prix fixe New Year’s Eve dinner features your choice of one of five entree options: Huachinango spotted rose snapper, seared sea scallops, prime dry-aged New York Steak (additional $10), house-made gnocchi or Hawaiian big-eye tuna. A complimentary sparkling wine will be offered at midnight. Sunday, Dec. 31. $95 per person. A New Year’s Day Brunch will be served offering dishes like smoked salmon eggs Benedict and French toast. Monday, Jan. 1. Prices vary. 7837 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. (858) 459-0221 or herringboneeats.com

In addition to its menu staples, Monello’s Cheese Wheel will be overflowing with house-made squid ink pasta, prawns and truffle, prepared and served tableside. 5 to 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. 750 W. Fir St., San Diego. (619) 501-0030 or lovemonello.com

Searsucker Del Mar’s New Year’s Eve prix fixe menu will start your year with a bang with entree choices like game hen, braised rabbit, 14-ounce New York Steak, snapper and lobster. Finish your meal with a sweet note such as lemon-lime mousse or a chocolate sampler. Sunday, Dec. 31. $90 per person. New Year’s Day Brunch will be offered with options like biscuits and gravy and chicken chilaquiles. Monday, Jan. 1. Prices vary. 12995 El Camino Real, San Diego. (858) 369-5700 or searsucker.com

The WineSeller & Brasserie’s holiday menu features a choice of Wagyu beef, black cod, pheasant, pasta, risotto and tuna. If you have room, be sure to order baked Alaska or gingerbread cake for dessert. 5 p.m. to closing Sunday, Dec. 31. 9550 Waples St., San Diego. (858) 450-9557 or opentable.com

Searsucker San Diego’s New Year’s Eve dinner starts with an oyster shooter, followed by a four-course meal, complete with dishes such as kabocha squash risotto or black cod. $90 per person with wine pairing at an additional cost. Sunday, Dec. 31. Come back for brunch with items like French toast or corned beef hash. Monday, Jan. 1. Gaslamp Quarter, 611 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 233-7327 or searsucker.com

Union Kitchen & Tap in the Gaslamp will start New Year’s Eve celebrations early with brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; a special chef-curated menu with brown butter-seared scallops, 28-day dry-aged rib eye or tomahawk rib eye (serves two) from 5 p.m. to midnight. DJ music, midnight Champagne toast and party favors from from 7:30 p.m. to closing. Sunday, Dec. 31. 333 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 795-9463 or opentable.com

Backyard Kitchen & Tap’s Fire and Ice New Year’s Eve bash features a dinner and party package that includes a three-course dinner, glass of Champagne, free coat check and VIP line privileges, priced at $39.95. Guests will be entertained with a live performance by DJ Who and Paulo Da Rosa from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. Return on New Year’s Day, Monday, Jan. 1, for a brunch of champions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. that includes Hair of the Dog Breakfast Shots, $16 bottles of house Champagne and a hangover goodie bag. Tickets are available in advance at the restaurant for $20 or $30 at the door. 832 Garnet Ave., San Diego. (858) 859-2593 or backyardpb.com

Herb & Wood chef Brian Malarkey’s four-course prix fixe menu offers entree choices such as sea bass, pork secreto (an acorn-fattened pig) and petit filet mignon. Executive pastry chef Adrian Mendoza’s chocolate whiskey cake or passion-guava sorbet is the perfect end to your dining experience. First seating: 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.; second seating: 7 p.m. to closing Sunday, Dec. 31. $85.75 (first seating); $99.99 (second seating). A selection of Champagnes, priced from $58 to $226, will be available, along with a full cocktail menu. 2210 Kettner Blvd., San Diego. (619) 955-8495 or herbandwood.com

Madison on Park in University Heights will be serving Mediterranean and Southern California-inspired cuisine that includes starters like tuna tartare, entrees such as Madison's double-cut sesame-crusted pork chop and raspberry mascarpone cake for dessert. Two seatings: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. $65 per person, including complimentary Champagne at midnight; $18 additional wine and cocktail pairings. Champagne bottles will be available for purchase. 4622 Park Blvd, San Diego. (619) 269-6566 or madisononpark.com

Café 21 chef Leyla Javadov’s seven-course family-style gourmet dinner, will be paired with a live performance by GypsyMenco and a Champagne toast at midnight. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. 802 Fifth Ave, San Diego. $100 per person. (619) 795-0721 or cafe-21.com

Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant will toast with revelers with a three-course prix fixe dinner and wine pairings. Main course selections include artichoke ravioli, potato-crusted sea bass and blue crab, roasted Jidori chicken breast, duck confit pappardelle (large, very broad, flat pasta noodles) or cast iron-grilled New York Steak. 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. 2202 Fourth Ave., San Diego. $59 per person with beverage pairings priced at $30 that includes a choice of sparkling wine or still wine with each course. (619) 231-0222 or bankershillsd.com

Cat Eye Club in East Village will be serving a retro tiki-vibe celebration featuring an all-inclusive dinner: three courses with entree choices of Kalua pork carnitas plate, coriander-seared tuna or Huli Huli skirt steak, two signature cocktails, Champagne toast and commemorative glass. Ben Silver will present his magic show “Abra Cat Abra” throughout the evening. Doors open at 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. 370 Seventh Ave, San Diego. $175, including tax and gratuity. (619) 330-9509 or cateyeclubsd.com/nye

Havana 1920’s celebratory four-course meal and Champagne toast comes complete with a live Latin jazz band. Guests can choose from options like salmon Havana with chimichurri; pollo al ajillo, chicken marinated and roasted in garlic citrus sauce; and sandwich Cubano, slow-roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on Cuban bread, and desserts like flan, rum-infused pineapple upside-down cake or chocolate flourless cake. Sunday, Dec. 31. 548 Fifth Ave., San Diego. $49.99 to $99. havana1920.com

Bleu Bohéme owner/executive chef Ken Irvine French-inspired dishes include options like saumon “Oscar;” New York Steak au poivre (pepper steak); and confit de canard (duck leg confit). For dessert, guests can choose from five flavorful desserts, and toast to 2018 with the restaurant's celebratory drink, Clean Slate Martini. Sunday, Dec. 31. 4090 Adams Ave., San Diego. $69 per person. (619) 255-4167 or bleuboheme.com

Primavera Ristorante’s three-course menu will offer a choice of Angus center-cut filet mignon with blue-cheese scallop potatoes or mushroom and truffle risotto. Try the Countdown cocktail created especially for the holiday. Sunday, Dec. 31. 932 Orange Ave., Coronado. $69.95 per person. (619) 435-0454 or primavera1st.com

Choices the Buffet will offer special selections on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The New Year’s Eve menu features steamed Canadian lobster tail, snow crab clusters, crusted rack of lamb, teriyaki salmon, prime rib eye and smoke ham and turkey. The New Year’s Day options include cardamon maple salmon, crusted-pistachio rack of lamb and grilled New York Steak. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, and Monday, Jan. 1. Pala Casino Spa & Resort, 11154 Highway 76, Pala. $46 per person. (877) 946-7252 or palacasino.com

The Oak Room will offer a price-fixed menu New Year’s Eve with your choice of one of four entrees: grilled bone-In filet mignon; Australian lobster tail and filet mignon; broiled 14-ounce Australian lobster tail; or Alaskan halibut. Two wine pairings of a White Chardonnay Reserve or Red Cabernet Sauvignon will be offered. Sunday, Dec. 31. Pala Casino Spa & Resort, 1154 Highway 76, Pala. $119 per person; $150 per person with wine pairings. (877) 946-7252 or palacasino.com

The Grant Grill’s pre-celebration and six-course tasting dinner features dishes such as ricotta gnocchi, California spiny lobster, Alaskan King Crab and Wagyu beef. Pre-celebration dinner: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. $75 per person; New Year’s Eve dinner: 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. $129 per person; $70 additional wine pairings. Sunday, Dec. 31. The US Grant, 326 Broadway, San Diego. (619) 744-2077 or grantgrill.com

Fiore’s Black and Gold New Year’s Eve dinner comes complete with an entree choice of braised short rib with saffron and golden beet risotto or sous vide chicken with house-made squid ink pasta, spaghetti squash, creamy Mornay sauce and a special black and gold dessert. Harrah’s Resort Southern California, 777 Harrah’s Rincon Way, Valley Center. $80 per person. (760) 751-3100 or opentable.com

In addition to its daily selections, CAVE Restaurant will offer guests a choice of three entrees: a roasted 14-ounce lobster tail with cherry lemon caper risotto; a pan-seared prime rib eye with truffle garlic mashed potatoes or filet and shrimp with potato lasagna and baby vegetables. Baked Alaska Cherry Jubilee rounds out your meal. Sunday, Dec. 31. Pala Casino Spa & Resort, 1154 Highway 76, Pala. $69 per person. (877) 946-7252 or palacasino.com

Kettner Exchange’s five-course menu includes citrus-cured salmon and Grimaud Farms duck breast. Before the clock strikes midnight, guests will be entertained with live music by Miss Erika Davies & the Men and DJ Giancarlo while sipping cocktails crafted by beverage director Steven Tuttle. Every table with a guest wearing a tuxedo will receive a complimentary bottle of Champagne. Sunday, Dec. 31. 2001 Kettner Blvd., San Diego. $110 per person; $50 optional wine pairing. (619) 255-2001 or kettnerexchange.com

Pala Café is toasting to the New Year with starters like roasted corn chowder soup or mixed green salad with choice of dressing; the entrée will be filet and lobster with mashed potatoes and asparagus with bernaise sauce; and for dessert, crème brûlée. Sunday, Dec. 31. Pala Casino Spa & Resort, 1154 Highway 76, Pala. $36.95 per person. (877) 946-7252 or palacasino.com

Osetra Seafood & Steaks will be serving up a three course pre-fixe menu with favorites like New York Steak and hand-cut seafood dishes. An a la carte menu will be available. 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. 904 Fifth Ave., San Diego. $49 per person. osetraseafoodandsteaks.com

Lionfish, known for its award-winning sushi, seafood and coastal cuisine, will offer guests a four-course NYE Grand Tasting, crafted by executive chef Jose “JoJo” Ruiz. A limited a la carte menu option will also be available, along with a complimentary glass of Moët & Chandon Champagne. Sunday, Dec. 31. 435 Fifth Ave., San Diego. $95 per person. (619) 738-7200 or lionfishsd.com

Kitchen 1540 executive chef Nathan Lingle will serve a six-course prix fixe dinner with wine pairing options. 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. L’Auberge Del Mar, 1540 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. $125 per person, including a glass of Perriet-Jouët. (858) 793-6460 or opentable.com

Addison is serving a nine-course affair of contemporary French cuisine. 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. $335 person; $250 per person additional wine pairings. Diners will receive a reduced ticket price of $35 per person for entrance to The Grand New Year’s Eve Party. Fairmont Grand Del Mar, 5300 Grand Del Mar Court, San Diego. Reservations: (858) 314-1900 or fairmont.com/san-diego/dining/addison

Avant will serve a three-course celebratory menu with offerings like beef tartare, duck consomme, seared foie gras, butter-poached Maine lobster and New York Strip with oxtail croquette. 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. Rancho Bernardo Inn, 17550 Bernardo Oaks Drive, San Diego. $85 per person; $40 per child. Reservations: (844) 254-0013 or ranchobernardoinn.com/dine/avant

Amaya will offer a four- or five-course dinner, featuring Maine lobster bisque, aged Parmesan risotto, filet of prime beef and Gianduja chocolate mousse. Four-course seating: 5 p.m. $150 per person; $50 per child ages 4-12; five-course seating: 7 p.m. $195 per person; $50 per child ages 4-12, includes one glass of sparkling wine. Diners will receive a reduced ticket price of $35 per person for entrance to The Grand New Year’s Eve Party. Sunday, Dec. 31. Fairmont Grand Del Mar, 5300 Grand Del Mar Court, San Diego. (858) 314-2727 or fairmont.com/san-diego/dining/addison

Tidal will offer a three-course dinner at 5 p.m. and a five-course dinner at 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve. Highlights include spiny lobster bisque, oyster on a half shell, tea-smoked duck breast and whole grain mustard-roasted prime rib. First seating: $70; $35 optional wine pairings; second seating: $95 per person, includes party favors, dancing, Champagne toast and live music by The Cronies. Sunday, Dec. 31. Paradise Point, 1404 Vacation Road, San Diego. (858) 490-6363 or opentable.com

Current + Tides’ Cali-Baja-infused three-course New Year’s Eve menu includes dishes like 35-day corn beef tongue tostadas, mushroom and squash-blossom quesadilla, coconut duck carnitas and seafood posole. Guests can upgrade their meal for $30 per couple and enjoy a Tomahawk steak for two with foie gras butter, Swiss chard fondue and baked potato. Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa, 2000 Second St., Coronado. $80 per person; $110 upgraded meal per couple. (619) 522-3150.

Rustic Root executive chef Marcel Childress’ four-course menu is a tasting of scallop bisque, roasted beet caprese, lobster mac and cheese, crispy veal sweet bread, Wagyu bavette steak, Parmesan-crusted halibut, crispy duck confit, mirror-glaze chocolate cake and salted caramel panna cotta. Sunday, Dec. 31. 535 Fifth Ave., San Diego. $125 per person; $75 optional wine pairing. (619) 232-1747 or rusticroot.com

Urban Solace and Solace & the Moonlight Lounge are each hosting a four-course prix fixe menu with complimentary toast at midnight. Dinner options include Dungeness crab bisque, smoked salmon toast, filet of beef, and desserts like passion-fruit mascarpone cheese tart and a chocolate cream puff. Sunday, Dec. 31. $65 per person. Urban Solace, 3823 30th St., San Diego, (619) 295-6464 or urbansolace.net; Solace Lounge, 25 E. E St., Encinitas, (760) 753-2433 or eatatsolace.com

Chandler’s Restaurant & Lounge will be counting down to the New Year with its four-course dinner, curated by chef Teri McIllwain. Dishes include 8-ounce Waygu rib eye and butter-poached Maine lobster tail, Jidori chicken, porcini mushroom risotto or Chandler’s cioppino (fish stew). 4:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. Cape Rey, a Hilton Resort, 1 Ponto Road, Carlsbad. Prices vary; $25 per person additional wine pairing; $24 young adult menu. (760) 683-5500 or chandlerscarlsbad.com

Twenty/20 Grill guests will ring in 2018 with a four-course prix fixe menu and complimentary Champagne toast. Entree options include seared black cod, Snake River Farms Waygu filet and saffron and artichoke ravioli. 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. 5480 Grand Pacific Drive, Carlsbad. $85. (760) 827-2500 or twenty20grill.com

Stake Chophouse + Bar spotlights the ultimate in coastal dining by offering guests a choice of two dinner seatings, each featuring a multicourse menu, including lobster thermidor, seared foie gras, steak tartare, aged duck breast and Colorado lamb chop. Early dinner menu: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., $95 per person; traditional dinner seating: 6 p.m. to closing, $125 per person; $50 optional wine pairing Sunday, Dec. 31. 1309 Orange Ave., Coronado. (619) 522-0077 or stakechophouse.com

The Marine Room’s festive celebration offers a three-course menu with entree choice of pistachio-coated Norwegian halibut, Maine lobster tail and Creekstone Farms Black Angus filet mignon, and a five-course menu, including organic Sunchoke Nashi pear bisque and black truffle Kobe beef. First seating: 5:30, 6 and 6:15 p.m. $105 per person; second seating: 8:30, 8:45 and 9 p.m. $175 per person. Sunday, Dec. 31. 2000 Spindrift Drive, La Jolla. (858) 459-7222 or marineroom.com

The MED Restaurant will ring in the New Year with a lavish five-course menu, followed by a countdown celebration and live music in the La Sala Lounge. 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. $150 per person. A New Year’s Day Brunch, featuring recovery cocktails and resolution specials, along with an a la carte menu (items starting at $16), will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1. La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St., La Jolla. (858) 424-0771 or opentable.com

The Cohn Restaurant Group’s collective of establishments will serve a variety of three- and four-course New Year’s Eve menus that will include favorites such as Coasterra’s slow-roasted rack of lamb, The Prado’s doughnut bread pudding or Island Prime/C Level’s everything-crusted ahi. Menu offerings are posted on each restaurant’s website.

Island Prime/C Level: Three courses. $74.95 per person. 880 Harbor Island Drive, San Diego. (619) 298-6802 or cohnrestaurants.com/islandprime

Urban Kitchen Group is offering guests a la carte California-Italian specials from executive chef Joe Magnanelli, including Cucina Urbana’s limoncello poached king crab and shrimp troffie or Cucina enoteca Del Mar’s blue cheese sformato (Italian souffle-like dish) or Cucina Sorella’s scallop and squid ink risotto. Menu offerings are posted on each restaurant’s website.

Cucina Urbana Banker’s Hill: Prices vary. 505 Laurel St., San Diego. (619) 239-2222 or urbankitchengroup.com

Banker’s Hill: Prices vary. 505 Laurel St., San Diego. (619) 239-2222 or urbankitchengroup.com Cucina Enoteca: Prices vary. 2730 Via De La Valle, Del Mar. (858) 704-4500 or urbankitchengroup.com

Prices vary. 2730 Via De La Valle, Del Mar. (858) 704-4500 or urbankitchengroup.com Cucina Sorella Kensington: Prices vary. 4055 Adams Ave., San Diego. (619) 281-4014 or urbankitchengroup.com

New Year’s Day

Hundred Proof and Cutwater Spirits will offer a Recovery Day Brunch featuring mama’s overnight-baked French toast and lemon-ricotta pancakes with whipped butter, pomegranate and Chantilly cream, rounded out with handcrafted cocktails. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a toast at noon, Monday, Jan. 1. 4130 Park Blvd., San Diego. (619) 501-6404 or hundredproofsd.com

Cafe 222 will offer New Year’s Eve revelers its “Stack of Shame,” a breakfast platter of turkey bacon, sausage and ham layered between three waffles and topped with two eggs (any style) and country gravy. Partygoers wearing a tuxedo, suit, dress or other formal attire from the night before will receive the platter at half-price. Some restrictions may apply. Monday, Jan. 1. 222 Island Ave., San Diego. $16.95. (619) 236-9902 or cafe222.com

The Rail will serve a New Year’s Day Brunch with favorites like Cajun shrimp Benedict, coffee-cured bacon and doughnut bites, and a fig and prosciutto (Italian dry-cured ham) flatbread. Keep the party going with the special house posole, bottomless mimosas and games like Prosecco Pong. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1. 3796 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 298-2233 or thebrassrailsd.com

