$65 oyster tart isn't the only reason to check out Bellemore, says Phil Vettel

If you’ve sampled chef Jimmy Papadopoulos’ cooking in the last four years, chances are that you’ve had his food without ever having had his food.

Four years ago, Papadopoulos might have cooked you a prime steak and perhaps lobster bisque at Sam & Harry’s in Schaumburg. Two or three years ago, it would have been chicken paprikash and potato pancakes at Bohemian House, the hit Czech restaurant in River North, where Papadopoulos was opening chef.

By all accounts (mine included), the chef served both restaurants with distinction, even though the cooking, in his words, “was not true to myself.”

Now, thanks to a fortuitous meeting with Boka Group restaurateurs Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz (and a tasting audition that reportedly blew the duo away), Papadopoulos is “cooking with my head, heart and soul” as chef and partner at 3-month-old Bellemore.

The restaurant sits in the West Loop location that was home to Embeya. I remember Embeya as being a particularly pretty restaurant, but what Karen Herold (Studio K) has done with the space is a feast for the eyes. Sitting in Bellemore is like visiting a once-grand manor that’s halfway through a major restoration, where modern and nostalgic elements mix happily.

Done principally in white and dark-wood tones, the soaring dining room offers wood-clad, uplit columns casting dramatic shadows. Suspended half-globe lights and brass chandeliers supply plenty of soft, diffused illumination. Exposed pipes and ductwork run along the ceiling, while plush booths and bentwood chairs add nostalgia.

The art is avian-inspired; a far wall features a mural of flying owls, the lounge area has a nude-with-plumed-bird painting, and on either side of the ornate, marble-topped bar are two suspended birdcages containing stuffed peacocks.

Papadopoulos’ food echoes the theme of restored elegance, beginning with his oyster pie, which probably is destined to become the dish of 2018 in Chicago. It’s a $65 indulgence that presents two small slices of oyster-custard pie, elaborately topped with osetra caviar, a pristine Beaujolais oyster and diced apple. It’s rich, creamy and briny all at once, with a gentle acidic finish. The accompanying flute of vintage Champagne is the crowning touch.

“I was afraid (the dish) would make us look stuffy and pretentious,” Papadopoulos said. “And in the first month, we sold 225 orders. It’s turned into this bougie bite, and now we sell roughly 20 orders a night.”

The Hawaiian rolls, a considerably more approachable ($8) opener, might seem absurdly simple by comparison, but if there’s such a thing as chef-y Hawaiian rolls, these are the ones. Four pull-apart, house-made rolls have all the sweet fluffiness you’d expect, topped with a bit of sea salt. What turns the dish into a knockout is the accompanying butter, infused with country ham and topped with smoked sesame seeds, saba-stewed pumpkin and some crisped ham bits to reinforce the butter’s subtle undercurrent.

There are simple but memorable choices, including a colorful winter salad with whipped Gorgonzola, calamansi-marinated hamachi crudo and melt-in-mouth curls of shaved foie gras over persimmon marmalade and crumbs of chocolate brioche. The chef’s duet of fried razor clams and razor-clam ceviche, mixed with sweet-potato tots, made me think about the fried clams at Howard Johnson’s, which I realize dates me terribly.

And then there are extraordinarily complex dishes, such as the tartare of venison loin, cut into cubes large enough to provide a meaty mouthfeel, placed over aioli fortified with bonito flakes and topped with Tokyo turnips and finger lime. Within the tartare, bits of toasted pumpernickel add crunch, pickled pears contribute acidity and fermented-garlic-glaze trumpet mushrooms boost the umami factor.

If you’re feeling nostalgic, the fried sweetbreads are Bellemore’s closest echo of Papadopoulos’ work at Bohemian House. Molasses-butter-lacquered sweetbreads over fermented kraut are accented by dates and mustard seeds; a pool of veal demi-glace contains a tiny island of apple-date mustard, whose sinus-clearing properties Papadopoulos attributes to dots of “weaponized mustard oil.”

Main courses include a delicious porcelet with rutabaga, pickled prunes and tiny chicharrones, served alongside grilled cabbage. Cornish hen with Brussels sprouts, mushrooms and semolina-potato dumplings is a nice play on chicken and dumplings, and mushroom ravioli with sheep-milk ricotta and robiola cheese is even better with a blanket of thinly sliced black truffles (a $15 upcharge for the truffles).

Crisp-skinned black bass gets a shellfish escort with a handful of mussels and a few dabs of uni, set on toasted fregola and a foamed lobster sauce. With supremes of lemon and grapefruit for balance, this is one of the best dishes on the menu.

The duck is a superstar. The bird is dry-aged in-house for three weeks, enhancing the rich flavor, and served as a trio: Thin slivers of honey-glazed, orange- and fennel-dusted breast, confit leg meat stuffed into a crunchy croquette and a crepinette of duck heart and thigh. It’s a beauty.

Pastry chef Allison Schroeder has worked at Blackbird, Girl & the Goat, Sepia and Sixteen, and she’s doing terrific work here. An early sweet I very much liked was her chestnut brioche, presented in exploded chunks around pear sorbet, verjus-poached pears and crunchy chestnut chips. I look forward to what she’ll do with summer fruit. I already miss her chocolate pave, with black-sesame crisps and persimmon marmalade, but the chocolate pudding, which replaced it, is sufficient consolation. This is a deep-dive dish, a high-sided bowl in which dark-chocolate pudding is hidden beneath layers of banana mousse, chocolate curls, malt tuile and banana crisps. It takes a while to get the full effect, but it’s worth the wait.

If you’re feeling indecisive, there’s a tasting menu ($85) of six chef-selected dishes, all pulled from the menu.

Wine service is top-notch, whether you’re interacting with wine director Sarah Carpenter or the nattily attired sommelier Jamel Freeman, whose picks for me were adventurous and spot-on food matches. Beverage director Lee Zaremba produces excellent cocktails with imaginative ingredients.

Service was terrific on all my visits. I always assume that I’m recognized at high-level restaurants, but the staffers did nothing overt to let on.

We’re fewer than two months into 2018, but Papadopoulos is already having a very nice year.

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @PhilVettel

Bellemore

564 W. Randolph St.

312-667-0104

bellemorechicago.com

Tribune rating: Three stars

Open: Dinner daily

Prices: Entrees $28-$39

Noise: Conversation-friendly

Other: Valet parking

Ratings key: Four stars, outstanding; three stars, excellent; two stars, very good; one star, good; no stars, unsatisfactory. The reviewer makes every effort to remain anonymous. Meals are paid for by the Tribune.

Review: Glamorous Booth One mixes the old and the new »

Craving: Chinese Food -- a month-long look at Chicago's best »

Phil's 50: Chicago's best restaurants, ranked, reviewed, mapped »