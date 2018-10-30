619 Spirits' vodka has farm-fresh infusions

What do rose petals, scorpion peppers, cucumbers and dill pickles have in common with vodka?

They’re locally farmed products used to create North Park-based 619 Spirits’ infused vodkas, the longtime passion of native San Diegan Nick Apostolopoulos.

An “escapee” from the software world, Apostolopoulos started his 619 Vodka distillery in 2012. His former love for the software industry had begun mixing with hate, he said, laughing. More to the point, he was bored and saw the opportunity to create a business that still excites him after six years of producing award-winning vodkas.

Like many drawn to commercial craft brewing and distilling, he got his start as a homebrewer. Rather than jump into the saturated local beer market, he decided to explore distilling spirits. Unlike brewing, he couldn’t try it at home, since home-distilling is illegal under federal law, a strictly enforced vestige of the post-Prohibition era. After recent slight loosening of both federal and state laws controlling the highly regulated industry, he was able to start a small-scale local commercial distillery.

Unlike other local distillers, half of which make “one of each” of the main spirits, he opted to focus on just one.

“I love whiskey — all spirits. But I was trying to find something typically Southern California and settled on vodka, a summertime San Diego drink by the pool,” he said.

Distilling the vodka, he explained, is the easy part. He started out using corn as his base but now uses cane sugar, which he ferments using champagne yeast for two to three days in 55-gallon drums. He then transfers the fermented liquid to his still. Currently using a 30-gallon “hillbilly” still, Apostolopoulos runs the mixture through the small still twice to achieve the 190-proof liquor required for vodka. Later he cuts the liquor with distilled water to reach 80 proof. He’s currently producing about 100-200 cases a month and expects to ramp up production once he finishes installing his new 1,200-liter still (just over 300 gallons), which will allow him to complete the distillation process in a single pass.

Handmade vodkas, he explained, are generally smoother than the mass producers’ versions, but there’s little to differentiate the plain vodkas of the craft distillers.

“The creative part is what happens after it comes out of the still,” he said.

What appeals to him about vodka is its lack of flavor, making it a perfect base for cocktails and a canvas for his creativity.

“Vodka drinkers like a lot of different flavors. It’s a neutral spirit — you can do a lot of flavors. We’re doing something different,” he explained.

That “something different” is the infusions 619 Spirits produces, five to 50 cases at a time, using locally grown farm products, most from the San Diego County region. What differentiates an infusion from a flavored vodka is the multiday steeping of natural products in the vodka, rather than the simple addition of a chemical flavoring.

“The fact we want to use real ingredients makes it more difficult,” Apostolopoulos said.

Had he opted to go to a commercial flavor house for essences for his vodkas, he could have avoided lengthy regulatory hoops. But, to use real foods rather than chemical flavorings, he had to get approval for every formula he might use for an infusion from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, known as the TTB, the successor agency to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

To gain TTB’s consent, he had to provide food safety information for ingredients from the Food and Drug Administration. TTB, Apostolopoulos explained, even insisted on verification that cucumbers are safe for human consumption.

After a two-year process, he emerged with 200 approved formulas for infusions such as his now-standard rose petal, cucumber, scorpion pepper and coffee, plus the more recently approved pickle infusion. Included were more exotic creations, such as the limited edition spicy Carolina Reaper/Ghost Pepper infusion he’s debuting this week for Halloween and Day of the Dead, plus future planned infusions using butterfly pea flower, one of the few naturally occurring blue foods, and watermelon-basil-mint.

“The more complex we make the infusions, the harder it is to make cocktails,” he explained.

His rose petal-infused vodka is one of his stars, producing a fragrant pink spirit with a long, layered finish reminiscent of a fine Cognac, thanks to the power of the natural oils. Many guests enjoy drinking it on the rocks or in the distillery’s Princess Cosmo cocktail, paired with lime and cranberry juice. He uses no coloring agents or other adulterants.

Apostolopoulos, who grew up around his parents’ Escondido Greek restaurant, spent those two years designing and building his own distillery and tasting room. Along the way, he discovered he’d need to include a restaurant to obtain the right liquor license. This enables him to fulfill his vision of going beyond a basic tasting room and allowing sales of other local producers’ spirits, wines and craft beers.

“When I realized I needed to put in a kitchen, I wanted to put in high-quality food to match the hand-crafted vodkas,” he said.

To run the kitchen, he hired as chef the sunny-tempered Clint Clark, a San Diegan with a fine dining background who worked under Gaven Kaysen at El Bizcocho and William Bradley at Addison. Clark describes the menu as “casual upscale,” suitable for pairing with cocktails, but he also creates regular “specials,” such as the featured quail, experimenting with using vodka in food.

“We try to make the food unexpected,” he explained, with Apostolopoulos encouraging him to come up with “cool dishes.”

Reflecting his hyper-local orientation and tech background, Apostolopoulos opted to innovate with tablet-based menus from San Diego-based Urban Translations, permitting addition of photos of dishes and drinks.

As the recently opened distillery and restaurant settles into its routine, expect to see about 10 to 20 infusions offered and likely new products, including vodka-based fruit “cellos,” moonshine and liqueurs.

“The reason I started a distillery is to do cool new things,” said Apostolopoulos, a man who admits to having 900 ideas at a time.

Sours Larson is a San Diego freelance writer.

619 Spirits Distillery and Tasting Room

Address: 3015 Lincoln Ave. in North Park.

Hours: 4 p.m. to midnight daily; brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Phone: (619) 255-6028

Online: facebook.com/619Spirits

Pan-roasted Quail With Butternut Squash, Caramelized Pears and Vodka-Infused Bing Cherries

Quail is available at specialty markets and butchers such as Seisel’s and Iowa Meat Farms, or ask your local meat market to order them.

Makes 4 servings

1 14-ounce jar bing cherries

Enough vodka to cover cherries, about 4 ounces

4 semi-boneless quail

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons flour

3 tablespoons canola oil

1 cup butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut into ¼-inch dice

1 medium pear, peeled, cored and cut into small dice

1/4 cup golden raisins

2 cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped

1 1/2 teaspoons fresh rosemary, chopped

1/4 cup walnuts, chopped

1 cup barley, rice, couscous or other grain, cooked

1/2 cup Calvados (optional)

3 tablespoons sherry vinegar

2 tablespoons cold salted butter, cubed

The day before serving quail or earlier, drain the liquid from the bing cherries and replace with sufficient vodka to cover the cherries. Let macerate until needed.

Dry the quail and season with salt and pepper. In a shallow bowl toss the quail with flour to coat.

On medium-high, heat the oil in a heavy sauté pan. Shake off any excess flour from the quail and sear them on both sides until golden brown, about 2-3 minutes. Turn the quail pieces over and add the squash, cooking until they start to caramelize, about 2-3 minutes. Add pears, raisins, garlic, rosemary, walnuts and cooked barley or other grain. Lower the heat to medium and add the Calvados and sherry vinegar. Stir frequently until the liquid is reduced and thickened, about 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat and add butter pieces, stirring gently until melted.

Season with salt and pepper and arrange on a platter with quail atop the other ingredients, garnished with vodka-infused cherries.

619 Deviled Eggs

These are not your mama’s traditional deviled eggs. Chef Clark enjoys experimenting with variations on these eggs, a perennial favorite to accompany cocktails and vodkas or serve as appetizers.

Makes 24 half eggs

12 fresh eggs

1/2 cup mayonnaise or aioli sauce (mayonnaise with crushed garlic, lemon juice and salt added)

2 tablespoons milk

1 shallot, finely chopped

1 teaspoon fresh dill, plus extra sprigs for garnish

1 cup cooked pork belly or bacon, finely chopped, plus extra strips for garnish

1/2 teaspoon fresh chives, chopped

1/2 teaspoon mustard powder

2 pinches chervil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika, plus more for garnish

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Hard-boil eggs, cooling them in an ice bath before peeling. Slice eggs in half and place yolks in a bowl, setting egg whites aside. Mash and whip egg yolks.

In another bowl mix together remaining ingredients and fold into egg yolks. Make sure yolk mixture is cool before placing into a piping bag and filling the reserved egg whites. Arrange filled eggs on a tray. Garnish with strips of pork belly/bacon and sprigs of dill and dust with smoked paprika before serving.

Recipes from chef Clint Clark of 619 Spirits Distillery, Tasting Room and Restaurant.

Princess Cosmo

Makes 1 cocktail

1/2 ounce triple sec

1/2 ounce lime juice

1/2 ounce cranberry juice

1 1/2 ounces 619 Rose Petal Vodka

1 nasturtium flower for garnish

Ice

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a nasturtium flower.

Cucumber Martini

Makes 1 cocktail

4 mint leaves

1/2 ounce lime juice

1/2 ounce simple syrup

1 slice fresh cucumber

1 1/2 ounces 619 Cucumber Vodka

1 mint sprig and extra cucumber slice for garnish

Ice

In a mixing glass muddle the mint, lime and simple syrup and cucumber. Add vodka and ice. Shake and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a mint and sprig and cucumber slice.

Cocktail ecipes courtesy of 619 Spirits staff. They’re made with 619 Spirits’ handcrafted vodka infusions, available at the North Park distillery/tasting room/restaurant.