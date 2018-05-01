That ’60s Bar: The Woodstock Opens Near The High Line

Hippie chic seems ever subjected to something of a cultural diaspora, with its essence sort of scattered about into a plethora of stylistic interpretations. The gah-roovy new Woodstock restaurant and lounge- which just opened on far West 14th Street, near the entrance to The High Line – opts, for instance, for a sort of ’60s suburban rec room aesthetic…and actually totally nails it.

Indeed, from the dark wood paneling to the school cafeteria style tables to the caramel colored leather couch to the magenta pool table and on to the Uncle Sam poster, it all appears tailor made for a mood-enhanced, marathon listen to The Doors’ Soft Parade. Most impressively, there are also original works by Salvador Dali himself, whose style influenced so much of 1960s lyrical surrealism.

Amazingly, the drink prices seem pretty retro, as well – with all premium imbibables coming in at just $10. The cocktails (by former Soho House liquid alchemist D’Arell Miller) also have era-appropriate rocker titles: Purple Haze, Lucy in the Sky, Femme Fatale, Evil Ways. The gourmet-munchie menu’s mind-blowing signature pizzas are named for some of the most legendary of those ’60s femme fatales, including Twiggy, Brigitte, Yoko, Janice and Edie (Sedgwick, whose wildly inventive version includes uva, white truffle cream, frisee and black lava salt). No detail, obviously, was left to chance.

So trot out those dayglo bell bottoms, strap on that headband, and don’t forget to, “Look for the girl with the sun in her eyes…”

