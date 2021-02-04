Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune
6 progressive aldermen echo call from union to move up vaccinations for Chicago Public Library staff

February 4, 2021
Alice Yin
A group of alderman and union officials on Thursday demanded the city of Chicago move public library workers up the vaccine line, arguing they should be considered front-line essential workers. The advocates in a news release said those city employees must be instated in the current phase 1b of vaccine rollout. They said at least 51 Chicago Public Library workers have gotten COVID-19 and 33 branches have closed due to positive cases. Six locations closed multiple times, according to their statement.