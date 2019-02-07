6 Orlando-area restaurants opening in February — and 3 that already have

February 2019 is a busy month for foodies and folks that simply love to eat out.

And that doesn’t even count voting for the Orlando Sentinel Foodie Awards or news that a Taco Bell Cantina is opening downtown this fall.

Here’s a look at a handful of debuting restaurants and other eateries that food fans should know about.

Lotus

The Lotus Asian House restaurant opens at Pointe Orlando on Feb. 21.

The restaurant will serve Pan-Asian variety of dishes from China, Thailand, Japan and Vietnam. The spot at Pointe Orlando, which is on International Drive, was formerly occupied by RA Sushi.

Food writer Lauren Delgado took an early look at the spot and talked to owner Karim El Sherif. The eatery lured former Seito Sushi chef Jesse Beardshear to make a menu that includes stir fry made with filet mignon, hamachi carpaccio and kung pao chicken dumplings.

“Our restaurant is all about sharing and mixing between the cold components like the sushi and nigiri and the warm components like our dim sum,” El Sherif said.

Metro Diner

Metro Diner is opening a new location in Casselberry on Feb. 19, the sixth restaurant in the area for the Jacksonville chain.

Metro Diner is a classic home cooking experience, with dishes such as fried chicken, meatloaf, biscuits, gravy and chicken pot pie.

It is also planning to hire up to 100 workers for the new spot.

The 3,700-square-foot restaurant will be at 1419 S.R. 436.

Taco Bus

Tampa-based Taco Bus is opening its first Central Florida location Feb. 18 near UCF, but look for a soft opening Feb. 13, the company announced.

Taco Bus, which is a brick-and-mortar restaurant and not a bus, is known for tacos and Mexican dishes such as quesadillas and burritos with chicken, pork, beef and seafood fillings. It also sells beer and sangria.

Taco Bus will be in a building formerly occupied by Pie Five at 11325 Unversity Blvd., near Rouse Road.

The restaurant also has an annual eating competition where hungry customers are faced with 2.5-pound “El Jefe Burrito” with a chance at a championship belt.

Old Jailhouse

Sanford has grown into a culinary destination in Central Florida and that will continue to grow with projects such as Henry’s Depot.

But first we’ll get the Old Jailhouse, a project that renovates the old Sanford jail building into a themed restaurant.

Chef Bram Fowler (formerly of Journey’s in Longwood and Park Plaza Garden in Winter Park) said he hopes to bring his international cuisine experience to the establishment with food from across North America and the world.

The restaurant will open to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 12 — just in time for Valentine’s Day dates.

PDQ

Chicken strip joints are popping up fast around Central Florida with brands like Zaxby’s, Huey Magoo’s and more looking to gain a foothold in Central Florida — not to mention category leader Chick-fil-A and Disney Spring’s Chicken Guy.

Tampa-based PDQ is opening its third location in the area at 12195 E. Colonial Drive (just east of Alafaya Trail).

PDQ, which stands for People Dedicated to Quality, specializes in fried chicken strips, sandwiches and fries.

PDQ at Waterford Lakes is doing something special for the grand opening. The first 50 people in line for the 10:30 a.m. opening on Feb. 17 get a $50 gift card and there will be giveaways for other first-day customers.

Bolay

Bolay entered the Orlando market last year slinging its healthy bowls packed with veggies and proteins, following the create-your-own-bowl trend.

With locations south of downtown and near Lake Nona, Bolay is set to open a third location at 1971 Aloma Drive in Winter Park.

It’s not officially set to open until Feb. 15, but there will be soft openings starting the 12th.

Salata

Salad bar concept Salata opened its first area restaurant in Lake Mary at 1120 Town Park Avenue. It took over a former Crisper’s spot, hoping to bring some spark to the salad world.

Salata remodeled the space for its 84th location nationwide and is also planning another location set to open in Winter Park later this year.

Lotte Plaza Market

Lotte Plaza Market, the international supermarket chain from Maryland, opened up a massive 65,000-square-foot store on West Colonial last week.

But one of the best parts is two Asian restaurants just inside, one serving tofu dishes and the other with Korean barbecue. Be warned, the enthusiasm over the open resulted in long lines at the restaurants in the first few days.

After you have filled up on spicy tofu soups and savory and sweet meats, check out the rest of the massive store with staples from across Korea, China, Japan, Vietnam, the Philippines, India and more. It has fresh meats and seafood and fills well the former Winn-Dixie space.

Owner Alvin Lee said he wants to shed the stereotypes of traditional Asian markets and make a spacious store that is approachable for immigrants as well as locals.

It is located at 3191 W. Colonial Drive.

Lucky’s Market

Lucky’s Market is as close to a restaurant as you will find inside a grocery store, with a make-your-own taco bar, a pizza station, sandwiches, sushi and more.

The taco bar costs roughly $3 per taco but lets customer fill up with tasty meats and fresh pico de gallo.

The sushi bar has chefs on-site cutting fish and rolling rice, while the pizza comes out hot for diners at lunch and beyond.

Editor’s note: We have one more to add, making it seven to open in February.

Hinckley’s Fancy Meats

We just got word that Hinckley’s Fancy Meats, the sandwich shop from butcher and chef Matt Hinckley, has passed inspection and should open later this month at East End Market.

Hinckley plans to offer culinary versions of chicken salad, pastrami on rye and more. Read more about it here.

Got a news tip? karnold@orlandosentinel.com or 407-420-5664; Twitter, @kylelarnold or facebook.com/bykylearnold