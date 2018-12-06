6 holiday markets, pop-ups, and classes to keep you merry and bright

Christmas is only a few weeks away, which means it’s time to pick out a tree, buy gifts for family and friends, while also trying to take time for yourself. Get into the holiday spirit with some holiday markets, build a festive tree out of cake and frosting, or cozy up with a cheesy dinner — you can check things off your list while having a little fun.

1) West Lake Market is putting on an indoor holiday edition of its popular farmers market. Pick up gifts from vendors like XO Marshmallow, Sin Clarity Clothing, Long Run Woodworking, Himalayan Boutique Co. and more, or bring the kids for a visit with Santa. Enjoy live entertainment, and if you get hungry, head over to neighbor Eden’s bakery bar with holiday cookies, hot cocoa and spiked apple cider. Free to attend, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. 1758 W. Lake St., 312-366-2293, westlakemarket.org

2) If you haven’t gotten your tree yet, head to Southport Corridor's Tuco and Blondie, which is partnering with McCluskey Tree Farm to transform its patio into a Christmas tree farm. You’ll also have the opportunity to meet Christmas tree farmer Dan McCluskey and take photos with Santa. If it gets chilly, sip on a Tuco hot cider, made with apple cider, mezcal, butterscotch schnapps and agave. Trees priced from $11 to $17 per foot, depending on tree type. 9 a.m. to noon. Saturday. 3358 N. Southport Ave., 773-327-8226, tucoandblondie.com

3) Get cheesy at the Sunday Night Raclette Dinner at Bar Pastoral, where you’ll feast on raclette cheese served over vegetables, potatoes and meat. Sample charcuterie, and pair your dinner with wine, beer, cider or other beverages. $30/person for veggie only, $35/person with meat. 5-9 p.m. Sunday. 2947 N. Broadway. 773-472-4781, bit.ly/2AHZtva

4) Head to Bridgeport’s Marz Community Brewing for a Holiday Bake Sale and Craft Fair. Peruse wares from local artists, like Lee Lee Z, Needle Nudies, Olivia Tsotsos Photography, Luvsick Plus Vintage and Shelter Made, plus sip on Marz beer, and nosh on seasonal treats. Also on offer are sex-positive tarot readings from Jessamyn Fitzpatrick, while Chicago Period Project is on hand to accept holiday donations like tampons, pads and underwear. Free to attend, Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 3630 S. Iron St., 773-579-1935, marzbrewing.com

5) At the Funky Festive Tree Cake Workshop, hosted by Bon Vivant Cakes, learn how to build a Christmas tree-themed cake. Enjoy light snacks and sparkling punch while you learn how to stack a three-layer confetti cake, cover it with chocolate ganache and buttercream, and decorate it into a tree. In addition to your creation, you’ll walk out with recipes and a swag back. Tickets $100. 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday. 4749 N. Spaulding Ave., bit.ly/2rdhnSc

6) Petit Margeaux, in the lobby of the Waldorf Astoria, is transformed every weekend into a mini-holiday market throughout the winter season. Seek refuge from bustling Gold Coast shopping with family-friendly activities and treats, like a raclette station, mulled wine, spiced nuts, eggnog and more. On Saturday, executive pastry chef Ashley Torto will be on hand to lead parents and kids in a cookie decorating session. Free to attend, 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 11 E. Walton St.

