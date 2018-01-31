54 ways to treat your sweetheart to a romantic Valentine's Day dinner

Valentine’s Day — one of the biggest date nights of the year — is 13 days away. Have you made your dinner reservations yet?

All menus are served on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, unless otherwise indicated. All prices are per person, unless otherwise indicated. Reservations required where indicated.

Avant will offer couples a four-course prix fixe dinner that includes items such as octopus carpaccio, foie torchon and pan-seared salmon. 17550 Bernardo Oaks Drive, San Diego. $85; $120 with wine pairings. Reservations: (888)976-4417.

Backyard Kitchen & Tap’s Valentine’s Day three-course dinner includes one shareable appetizer, two entrees, a shared dessert and a complimentary glass of Chandon Champagne or sparkling rosé. Featured entree options are butternut and goat cheese ravioli and crispy-skin salmon. 6 to 10 p.m. 832 Garnet Ave., Pacific Beach. $59.95 per couple. (858) 859-2593.

Bencotto Italian Kitchen chef Fabrizio Cavallini has created a special a la carte Valentine’s Day menu, complemented with the ever-changing wine list. 750 W. Fir St., Suite 103, San Diego. Reservations: (619) 450-4786 or lovebencotto.com

Bleu Bohème executive chef and owner Ken Irvine is treating guests to a French “Saint Valentin” three-course menu. Entree options include a choice between saumon “Oscar,” fresh King salmon with crab; New York Steak au poivre, crusted with black and green peppercorns; coquilles St. Jacques, sea scallops with farro saffron risotto; and gnocchi à la Parisienne, made with Parmesan dumplings, Brussels sprouts, black kale, roasted mushrooms and white wine sauce. First seating begins at 4 p.m. 4090 Adams Ave., San Diego. $75. Reservations: (619) 255-4167 or bleuboheme.com

Brew30 California Taps, the Manchester Grand Hyatt’s fancy tap room, is brewing “Love You S’more,” a burger, beer and s’mores dinner special for couples. Burger options include the Brew30 Burger topped with candied bacon, fried egg, caramelized onion, jalapeños and special house-made sauce; and the Impossible Burger topped with mixed greens, jalapeño tomato jam and smashed avocado. 1 Market Place, San Diego. $50. (619) 232-1234.

Cafe 21 will spoil your sweetheart with its three-course prix fixe menu. Choose from dishes like roasted beet mascarpone soup, berry goat cheese salad, and heirloom potato pierogies, and for dessert try the First Date Cake or Persian Love Cake. 802 Fifth Ave., San Diego. $55. Reservations: (619) 795-0721 or cafe-21.com

Cafe 222 will offer sweethearts a specialty breakfast on Valentine’s Day with “Some Like It Hotcakes.” The stack of three dark chocolate pancakes is drizzled with cream cheese frosting and chocolate sauce and topped with fresh strawberries. 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (619) 236-9902 or cafe222.com

Chandler’s Restaurant & Lounge’s three-course Valentine’s Day menu offers guests a choice of one entree: Ponto surf and turf, lobster-crusted butterfish, pan-roasted half chicken or farmers market pappardelle. 5 to 10 p.m. 1 Ponto Road, Carlsbad. Reservations: (760) 683-5500.

Cloak & Petal in Little Italy will offer couples a four-course prix fixe Japanese-inspired menu that incorporates a mix of the restaurant’s social dining specialties. Walk-ins will be accepted at 5 p.m., followed by the first reservation-only seating at 7 p.m., and second reservation-only seating at 9 p.m. 1953 India St., San Diego. $95. (619) 501-5505.

Curadero will serve its regular dinner menu on Valentine’s Day, with shareable dishes like grilled prime carne asada, and items from the Crudo Bar like campechan, a plate of mussels, calamari and shrimp with seasonings. Dessert comes in many forms, and Curadero serves a sweet and stiff sipper, the Buenas Noches, made with Dorda double chocolate liqueur, Fernet Branca (a bitter herbal liqueur), vanilla simple syrup in a white chocolate skull, as well as the popular churros and tres leches. 1047 Fifth Ave., San Diego. Reservations: (619) 515-3003 or curadero.com

Cusp Dining & Drinks will offer guests Valentine’s Day specials, including surf and turf with filet mignon and scallops, or order a la carte from the regular menu with dishes like roasted lamb loin and roasted Scottish salmon with pearl couscous. End your dinner with two glasses of bubbly and chocolate-covered strawberries. 7955 La Jolla Shores Drive, La Jolla. Reservations: (858) 551-3620 or cusprestaurant.com

Del Sur Mexican Cantina in South Park will offer a three-course dinner for two that includes a shareable plate of street corn or the queso fundido cheesy appetizer, along with your choice of two specialty plates, such as carnitas or enchiladas (vegetarian options available). Each couple receives two house margaritas or sangrias and a plate of cinnamon churros. Share the love with your four-legged friend at Del Sur’s pet-friendly patio. 4 to 9 p.m. 2310 30th St., San Diego. $55. (619) 501-0643 or delsurmexicancantina.com

El Chingon sets the mood for lovers with its three-course Puerto Nuevo Love Feast for Two. The aphrodisiac-inspired menu offers spicy tomato bisque, surf and turf to share, and a shareable plate of blueberry cheesecake chimichangas. The “All these …” cocktail, made with Azuñia Blanco Tequila, lime, honey, coconut water and R&D Fire Bitters, is priced at $12. 560 Fifth Ave., San Diego. $79 per couple. Reservations: (619) 501-1919.

Farmer’s Bottega, a country-chic bar and eatery in Mission Hills, is serving the same delectable menu options as Farmer’s Table in La Mesa. (Both are co-owned by chef Alberto Morreale.) Bask in its charming atmosphere while dining and sipping on a glass of wine with your loved one. 860 W. Washington St, Mission Hills. $49; $15 for wine pairing. Reservations: (619) 458-9929 or opentablecom

Farmer’s Table will prepare a thoughtfully curated prix fixe menu, complete with three courses and optional wine pairings. Choose from flavorful entrees such as bison filet served with poached pear, roasted garlic mashed potatoes; sautéed red Swiss chard and a blackberry port wine reduction; and lobster ravioli drenched in pistachio-pesto light cream sauce. 8141 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa. $49; $15 for wine pairing. Reservations: (619) 724-6465 or opentable.com

Fiore Steakhouse chef Amanda Colello has created a romantic specialty menu complete with a crudite plate to start, lobster tail, a choice of 32-ounce smoke porterhouse or salmon Wellington, ending with a chocolate mousse and strawberry dessert. Harrah’s Resort Southern California, 777 S. Resort Drive, Funner. Reservations: opentable.com

Fishmonger’s Market is toasting to true love with a complimentary couples dessert and glass of Champagne. Heat up your date night with your choice of delicate crudo dishes and plates of sustainably sourced, fresh-caught seafood, including Sicilian-style grilled swordfish, seared diver scallops with ginger rice, and salmon carbonara on a bed of three-cheese tortellini. 1735 Hancock St., San Diego. (619) 756-7345 or fishmongersmarkets.com

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar will serve guests a four-course meal with entree selections that include an 8-ounce petite filet mignon or 6-ounce barbecue New Zealand salmon filet paired with your choice of a pair of colossal shrimp or colossal crab gratin. Share a plate of chocolate-covered madeleine cookies with chocolate-dipped strawberries. The menu will be offered Feb. 9-18, along with regularly served offerings. Two San Diego locations: 8970 University Center Lane and 380 K St. Starting at $75 (prices may vary by location). Reservations: flemingssteakhouse.com

Giardino Neighborhood Cucina will serve a three-course menu offering starters like Chef Marco’s strawberry salad, and main-dish options such as lobster ravioli in a vodka cream sauce (not available on the regular menu). 8131 Broadway, Lemon Grove. Reservations: (619) 825-7112 or giardinosd.com

Grant Grill will serve a Valentine’s Day Tasting Dinner designed for two that offers starters such as Shigoku oysters and roasted cauliflower and Romanesco, followed by shared main courses, including California spiny lobster “surf and turf” dry-aged New York strip and Marin French truffle cheese in a pastry crust. The US Grant, 326 Broadway, San Diego. $210 per couple or $105 per person. Wine pairings available for additional charge. Reservations: (619) 744-2077.

Share a lil’ pizza your heart this Valentine’s Day at The Haven Pizzeria in Kensington. The three-course meal for two includes a house salad, a 14-inch specialty pizza of your choice, ice cream cookie dessert and a bottle of house red or white wine. 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. 4051 Adams Ave., San Diego. $50. (619) 281-1904 or thehavenpizzeria.com

Spend a night in Cuba at Havana 1920. The intimate restaurant and lounge will offer a three-course shareable dinner for couples that includes entree choices between mar y tierra, criollo-style filet medallions served with jumbo shrimp or Havana salmon with chimichurri (an uncooked sauce). A specialty drink made to honor the occasion, One Night in Havana, made with Brugal 1888 rum ($12); two glasses of Moet & Chandon Champagne ($20), and bottles will be priced at $75. Seating begins at 5 p.m. on Feb. 13 and 14. $38. 548 Fifth Ave., Gaslamp Quarter. Reservations: (619) 369-1920 or havana1920.com

Cozy up with your loved one at Herb & Wood’s two-sided fireplace while enjoying your entree of choice: pan-seared sea bass, wild mushroom and truffle risotto or prime filet mignon. Seating begins at 5:30 and is taken through 9:45 p.m. 2210 Kettner Blvd., San Diego. $89.95. Reservations: (619) 955-8495 or herbandwood.com

JSix executive chef Anthony Sinsay has created a meal as passionate as the color red with his special JSix in Red menu. The shared meal includes an amuse-bouche of hot-oil-seared red snapper, oysters on the half-shell, a Belgian endive salad and red-curry-braised short ribs. Dessert is the Red Velvet Baked Diego, a red velvet cake served with mascarpone ice cream, raspberry sorbet and raspberry port sauce. 616 J St., San Diego. $100, includes complimentary glass of Champagne. Reservations: (619) 531-8744.

Juniper & Ivy executive chef Anthony Wells will dish up an artfully handcrafted, four-course prix fixe Valentine’s Day menu. 2228 Kettner Blvd., San Diego. $105; wine pairings are available a la carte. Reservations: (619) 269-9036 or juniperandivy.com

Kettner Exchange’s Valentine’s Day menu includes hot-oil-seared Kusshi oysters, big-eye tuna tart, lobster gnocchi, New York strip steak, and a chocolate “terroir” with passion fruit and caramel. 2001 Kettner Blvd., San Diego $75; $30 additional wine pairing. Reservations: (619) 255-2001 or kettnerexchange.com

Kitchen 1540 chef Nathan Lingle has created a swoon-worthy four-course menu featuring tempting entree selections like prime New York strip with truffle polenta or quinoa cakes paired with charred baby broccoli, baby carrots and romesco (nut- and red-pepper-based sauce). 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. L’Auberge Del Mar, 1540 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. $89; $119 with wine pairings. Reservations: (858) 793-6460 or laubergedelmar.‌com

Lakehouse Hotel & Resort/Decoy Dockside Dining will offer couples its “Perfect Pair Valentine’s Day Special” for two. The dinner includes: two appetizers, 12-ounce prime chateaubriand and 14-ounce lobster tail with dessert; roasted garlic demi, bearnaise, cracked pepper and sour cream mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus and a dessert. $225. Reservations: (760) 653-3230.

The Marine Room’s decadent four-course menu comes complete with oceanfront views and romantic candlelight. Entree options include Norwegian halibut, butter-basted lobster tail and Mary’s Farm organic duck breast. 2000 Spindrift Drive, La Jolla. $150. Reservations: (858) 459-7222 or marineroom.com

Mezé Greek Fusion will whisk guests to the Greek Islands with its Greek-infused four-course dinner menu and wine pairing. The dinner features five entree choices: pan-roasted salmon with Chambord-port wine sauce; grilled lamb chops with potatoes lemonato (lemon-based) and sauteed vegetables: chicken souvlaki, marinated and grilled chicken breast; filet mignon souvlaki, marinated and grilled filet mignon; and fettuccine a la greca (Greek), creamy pink fettuccine pasta with sun-dried tomatoes. 345 Sixth Ave., San Diego. $45; $65 with optional wine pairings. Reservations: (619) 550-1600 or gaslampmeze.com

Monello is celebrating the day of love with 40 pounds of cheese. Guests can choose risotto Valentino or tagliolini agli scampi. Feb. 14-18. 750 W. Fir St., San Diego. $35. Reservations: (619) 501-0030 or lovemonello.com

OB Surf Lodge offers a Valentine’s Day menu amid an ocean view and casual atmosphere. Fish options include the shrimp skillet with ancho butter sauce, citrus poblano slaw and grilled sourdough, and the fettuccine crab pasta, made with a Parmesan cream sauce, andouille sausage and vegetables. Pair your dish with The Jetty, a mix of Old Forester Whiskey, lemon juice, honey simple syrup, orange bitters and fresh orange juice. The restaurant does not take reservations. 5083 Santa Monica Ave., Suite 1F, San Diego. (619) 955-5475 or obsurflodge.com

One Door North will offer a seductively simple Valentine's Day three-course menu for two featuring farm-fresh picks like a caprese salad topped with crispy prosciutto, heirloom tomatoes and balsamic caviar, or grilled local sea bass served alongside roasted Brussels sprouts. Nab a cozy leather banquette or dine in one of the vintage tents. 3422 30th St, San Diego. $45. Reservations: (619) 618-1285 or onedoornorthsd.com or opentable.com

Osetra Seafood & Steaks will offer a three-course prix fixe menu featuring entree choices such as creamy lobster ravioli, grilled Chilean sea bass and 8-ounce prime filet mignon. Each couple will receive two complimentary glasses of Champagne at the end of the meal. 904 Fifth Ave., Gaslamp Quarter. Reservations: (619) 239-1800 or osetraseafoodandsteaks.com or opentable.com

Pacifica Del Mar will offer an a la carte menu where all entrees come with a soup or salad. The bar will pour its signature chocolate martini, as well as shareable desserts like the burnt cream and chocolate semifreddo (semi-frozen dessert). 1555 Camino Del Mar, Reservations: (858) 792-0476 or pacificadelmar.com

Primavera Ristorante says “ti amo” with its specialty three-course “menu di San Valentino.” Entree options include the choice between ravioli di aragosta, lobster-stuffed ravioli; risotto ai funghi e agli asparagi, made with arborio rice and four imported cheeses; filetto alle fragole, filet mignon served with port wine glaze and whipped potatoes; pappardelle di pollo e funghi, roasted chicken with wild mushroom; capesante scottate, seared scallops with tomato thyme fondue; and basso mare bianco, pan-seared white sea bass. The Kiss on the Lips cocktail ($14), made with vanilla vodka, Godiva white chocolate liqueur, amaretto and crème, will also be offered. 932 Orange Ave., Coronado. $69.95. Reservations: (619) 435-0454 or primavera1st.com

Provisional Kitchen will offer two options for Valentine’s Day sweethearts. Indulge in a three-course prix fixe menu crafted for romance inside the restaurant or take the decadent dinner to-go with Provisional’s Valentine’s Dinner Picnic Baskets for two, complete with candles and a blanket. Reservations: (619) 738-7300.

In addition to its regular menu, Red O Taste of Mexico, will offer its Jumbo U//3 prawn Mexican shrimp scampi served with Fideos noodles, white wine anchovy butter, sauteed baby tomato and roasted poblano. 4340 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego. Reservations: (858) 291-8360 or opentable.com

Rustic Root executive chef Marcel Childress will offer a three-course specialty menu, including a rustic green salad, Parmesan-crusted Chilean sea bass and strawberry shortcake cheesecake with a lemon shortbread crust. 535 Fifth Ave., San Diego. Reservations: (619) 232-1747 or rusticroot.com

Sally’s Fish House & Bar welcomes couples to enjoy a three-course dinner on the deck amid warm fire pits or inside with floor-to-ceiling windows for an unobstructed view of San Diego Bay. Manchester Grand Hyatt, 1 Market Place, San Diego. $75, includes a glass of Champagne. Reservations: (619) 358-6740 or sallyssandiego.com

The Shores Restaurant will offer a four-course Valentine’s Day dinner menu featuring entree choices such as crispy-skin Pacific snapper, cajun-spiced diver scallops, center-cut filet mignon and rack of lamb. 8110 Camino del Oro, La Jolla. $68. Reservations: (858) 456-0600 or TheShoresRestaurant.com

The Smoking Goat will transport diners to the sidewalks of the Champs-Élysées, where guests will dine on a classic French dinner complete with red roses and romantic music. The three-course feast features unexpected ingredients in each course — from foie gras paired with blueberries and blue cheese to Veal Oscar topped with freshly caught lobster and asparagus and drizzled with a petite hollandaise. 3408 30th St, San Diego. $70. Reservations: thesmokinggoatrestaurant.com or opentable.com

Tajima is the ideal Valentine’s Day hot spot for hopeless ramen-tics. All five San Diego locations will offer two ramen dishes on the menu with choices that include spicy sesame, creamy chicken, Tajima and vegan bowls. Couples will receive a bottle of Sayuri Nigori sake to sip with their meal. End the evening with mochi ice cream (a confection made from pounded sticky rice) with an ice cream filling. 4681 Convoy St., Suite I; 4411 Mercury St., Suite 110; 3739 Sixth Ave., Suite B; 910 E St.; and 3015 Adams Ave., Suite 102B. $30 per couple. tajimasandiego.com

Tidal at Paradise Point Resort & Spa will serve couples a Valentine’s Day dinner surrounded by the sparkling waters of Mission Bay. The three-course prix fixe entree menu includes pink peppercorn smoked 14-ounce New York strip steak and truffle tremor raviolo (like dim sum) with egg yolk, saffron and poached spiny lobster. 1404 Vacation Road, San Diego. $65; $30 optional wine pairings. Reservations: (858) 490-6363 or opentable.com

Trust Restaurant will offer menu choices perfect for sharing like lobster risotto with wild mushrooms or a 22-ounce Meyer Ranch bone-in ribeye with blue cheese fingerling potatoes. Pair your meal with one of Trust’s exotic wines or handcrafted cocktails. 3752 Park Blvd., San Diego. Reservations: (619) 795-6901 or trustrestaurantsd.com

Twenty/20 Grill is offering a three-course dinner with options such as porcini-crusted sea scallops, cabernet-braised short ribs with mascarpone polenta, and black and white truffle ravioli. Top off your meal with a chilled lemon souffle with macerated balsamic strawberries. 5480 Grand Pacific Drive, Carlsbad. $65. Reservations: (760) 827-2500 or twenty20grill.com or opentable.com

Union Kitchen & Tap Encinitas offers love birds a special prix fixe Valentine’s Day dinner for two and half off all bottles of wine and Champagne. 1108 S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. $85. Reservations: (760) 230-2337 or opentable.com

Union Kitchen & Tap Gaslamp is hosting a Valentine’s Day Prohibition Party complete with live music, a three-course prix fixe menu for two with an optional wine pairing menu, and a champagne toast. 333 Fifth Ave., San Diego. $95 per couple; $150 per couple for wine pairings. Reservations: (619) 795-9463 or opentable.com

Veladora at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa will serve a four-course dinner with a variety of entree choices, including Alaskan king crab, steelhead salmon crudo, Maine lobster tail, Brandt beef tenderloin, chino squash tortellini, and for dessert, classic red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting, chocolate decadence, or mille-feuille (Napoleon). 5921 Valencia Circle, Rancho Santa Fe. $115. Reservations: (858) 759-6246.

Veranda Fireside Lounge & Restaurant will offer a Chateaubriand for Two as an entree with black truffle pave, roasted whole cauliflower and cave-aged Gruyere for an additional $50. 17550 Bernardo Oaks Drive, San Diego. $65; $95 with wine pairings. Reservations: (888) 976-4417.

Vessel Restaurant + Bar’s executive chef, Roy Hendrickson, will craft a love-inspired prix fixe dinner that features signature entree selections, including a dry-aged ribeye, wild sea bass, free-range chicken Wellington and squash blossom latkes. Kona Kai Resort & Spa, 1551 Shelter Island Drive, San Diego. $59. Reservations: (619) 819-8195 or resortkonakai.com

Wokou Ramen & Yakitori in Carmel Valley will serve a couples’ dinner for two with your choice of one appetizer and two bowls of hearty ramen. Order two perfectly pink and red cocktails for $10, or house beers at happy hour prices will be served all evening. 5965 Village Way, San Diego. $30. (858) 779-2620 or wokouramen.com

Waterbar, Pacific Beach’s latest seaside addition, will offer couples a special Valentine’s Day menu with entree choices like beef tenderloin served with creamed spinach, smoked fingerling potatoes and béarnaise sauce; or grilled sea bass bathed in smoked tomato broth, ancho pepper, onion marmalade and corn dumplings. 4325 Ocean Blvd., San Diego. $70 per couple. Reservations: (858) 888-4343 or waterbarsd.com

The Westgate Hotel executive chef Fabrice Hardel will serve a four-course, French-inspired wine-paring dinner. Scoot in close for the Alaskan King Crab and Bowfin caviar, togarashi-crusted diver scallop, Cedar River beef tenderloin and pistachio sponge cake. 5 to 9 p.m. 1055 Second Ave., San Diego. $89. Reservations: (619) 238-1818 or westgatehotel.com

carolina.gusman@sduniontribune.com