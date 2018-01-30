52 Lehigh Valley bars, restaurants and breweries offering Super Bowl 52 deals

With the Eagles soaring to Super Bowl LII and football fever spreading ferociously in the Lehigh Valley, you can’t afford to fumble the most important parts of an unbeatable watch party: food and drinks.

Whether you plan to kick back on the couch or get rowdy at a local watering hole, here are 52 Lehigh Valley bars, restaurants and breweries offering special dine-in and take-out deals on pizza, wings and other game-day favorites.

1760 Pub N Grille, 1176 Trexlertown Road, Trexlertown: Free appetizer buffet, 6 p.m. to half time. Giveaways include a cooler, television and more. 610-841-3311.

Adagio, 530 Pembroke Road, Bethlehem: Drink specials, including $1.50 Miller High Life drafts, $2 Bud Light drafts and Miller Lite bottles, $2.50 domestic bottles and $5 well drinks, 2-11 p.m. 610-625-3777.

Affey’s Sports Bar & Grill, 1204 W. Liberty St., Allentown: Raffles, $3.50 24-ounce Coors Lights and 10 jumbo wings for $7.49. 484-274-6676.

Bar Louie, 2960 Center Valley Parkway, Center Valley: $5 signature burgers, starting at 5:30 p.m. 610-295-1660.

Big Woody’s, all six locations (Hanover Avenue in Allentown, Hamilton Street in Allentown, South Fourth Street in Allentown, Easton Avenue in Bethlehem, Chestnut Street in Emmaus and Sullivan Trail in Forks Township): Carry-out and delivery deal: $36.99 for 40 wings. Bigwoodysbar.com.

Blue Monkey Sports Bar & Restaurant, 1092 Howertown Road, Catasauqua: $8 Bud Light pitchers, $5 specialty drinks styled for New England and Philadelphia, buy an order of wings or Hog Hammers and get a pizza for $7 (dine-in only). A signed Agholor jersey will be raffled at end of third quarter. 610-266-1550.

Broadway Social, 217 Broadway, Bethlehem: Beer and food specials, special guest DJ and free wings for all Birds fans. 610-868-2555.

Buckeye Tavern, 3741 Brookside Road, Lower Macungie Township: Take-out wing deals: six for $6.99, 12 for $12.99 and 24 for $19.99. 610-966-4411.

The Cask Taphouse and Grill, 80 Kunkle Drive, Palmer Township: Party platter specials: wings (30 for $28, 50 for $45 and 100 for $82), pretzel twists with lager beer cheese and whiskey mustard (25 for $35 and 50 for $60) and spinach and artichoke dip with housemade tortilla chips ($26 for half tray and $48 for full tray). 610-438-5655.

Chicago Sports Bar & Grill, 1179 Airport Road, Allentown: Food and drink specials and 55-inch TV raffle at half time. 610-776-2090.

Chickie’s & Pete’s, 701 Hamilton St., Allentown: $5 food specials, including clams and combo fries, mozzarella sticks; and drink specials, including $4 23-ounce Miller Lite and Yuengling drafts. 484-273-4507.

The Clubhouse Grille, 400 Illick’s Mill Road, Bethlehem: Early bird drink specials: bottomless mimosas and build-your-own Bloody Mary bar, 9 a.m. to noon. All-day drink specials: $8 Bud Light pitchers, $4 house screwdrivers and $3 Bud and Bud Light aluminum pints. Music by Mikey C and John B, 1-4 p.m. Take-out special: 10 percent off all platters (must be ordered by 2 p.m. Feb. 1). 610-625-0060.

College Hill Tavern, 420 Cattell St., Easton: Food specials, including $5 boneless wings, $5 cheese nachos and $3 table fries; and $2 domestic drafts, during the game. 610-829-5470

Copperhead Grille, Route 378 in Upper Saucon Township and Airport Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County: $30 ticket includes $30 food and drink voucher, halftime buffet and grand prize entry. copperheadgrille.com.

Corked Bar, Grill & Nightclub, 515 Main St., Bethlehem: Food and drink specials, including $2 light beers, $7 cheese pizzas and chili bowls and $9 for a dozen wings, loaded nacho tray or 12-inch cheesesteak with fries. 610-625-9463.

Dubs on 5th, 402 5th St., West Easton: $.50 wings, $2 Eagles Bud Lights, Philly food specials and giveaways. Take-out wing special: $45 per tray of 50 (sauces included). 610-438-3827.

Fegley’s Bethlehem Brew Works, 559 Main St.: Mighty Mug Bowl, featuring buffet of pulled pork sliders, Bavarian pretzels, mac and cheese, Buffalo dip and more; two complimentary flagship drafts; and games and prizes, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. $25. There also will be drink specials such as $3 Golden Ales and $4 specialty cocktails all day. 610-882-1300.

Fossil’s Last Stand, 429 Race St., Catasauqua: Super Bowl menu, featuring a bucket of 50 wings for $40, Philly soft pretzels with cheese sauce for $2, Philly cheesesteak dip or Belichick’en sandwich with fresh-cut fries for $8.99 and more. A TV will be raffled after half time.

GameChangerWorld, 6616 Ruppsville Road, Upper Macungie Township: Bash, featuring $.50 wings, drink specials, free halftime buffet and “buy one wristband, get one free,” 5 p.m. Game will be shown on over 20 TVs and a large screen and contests, prizes and challenges will be offered all day. 732-578-8494.

Golazo House, 123 W. Fourth St., Bethlehem: $.50 wings and $2.50 Miller Lites all night. 610-849-2079.

Greg’s West End Saloon, 1839 W. Tilghman St., Allentown: $2 Coors Light and Miller Lite drafts, $2.50 Fireball and Jameson shots and free pizza during game time. 610-351-7127.

Gregory's Roadhouse Grill, 2201 Schoenersville Road, Hanover Township, Northampton County: Take-out special: 20 wings for $20. 610-443-2224.

Hammerhead Lounge, 326 Main St., Northampton: $12.75 wing and nacho buffet and half-time giveaways, 6-10 p.m. 610-262-6713.

Hop Hill Brewing, 1988 Blair Ave. (formerly Friebley Ave.), Lower Saucon Township: $2 off all growler fills, all day. Hophillbeer.com.

Jack Calaghan’s Ale House, 2027 Tilghman St., Allentown: $2.50 Miller Lite and Yuengling pints, $5 beef and chicken tacos, giveaways and drawing for TV. 610-432-5797.

Jack’s Slice, 3400 W. Tilghman St., Allentown: Take-out specials, including a $39.99 1st Down deal (two large cheese pizzas, 20 wings, a dozen garlic knots and a two-liter soda). Dine-in specials include $5 steak or chicken nachos, $5 cheesesteaks, $2 cheese slices, $2 Miller Lite pints, $5 Long Island iced teas and more. 610-841-5359.

Joey G’s Italian Kitchen, 1063 Grape St., Whitehall Township: Take-out deals: two large cheese pizzas for $16 and a dozen wings for $9. 610-443-0749.

Keystone Pub & Grill, Easton Avenue in Bethlehem Township and Grape Street in Whitehall Township: $10 bar or table seat reservations include voucher of equal value, complimentary buffet until halftime and TV raffle entry. keystonepub.com.

Lost Tavern Brewing, 782 Main St., Hellertown: $10 all-you-can-eat wings, starting at 5 p.m. Old Pappy’s BBQ will offer additional options such as ribs and pulled pork. 484-851-3980.

Lynnville Hotel, 8148 Bausch Road: Receive one ticket for each quarter you are present (a fifth ticket given for those present for all four quarters) for a chance to win a Samsung 50-inch flat screen TV. Other giveaways incude a LaBatt mountain bike and two Coors Light rolling coolers. Info: 610- 298-9991.

Musikfest Café, 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem: Birds Big Game Watch Party, featuring a pre-game with live music, special menu (wings, calzones, burgers, pizzas, soft pretzels, nachos, chicken and waffles and more), green beer and drink specials and the game shown on two giant screens, 5-10:30 p.m. 610-297-7100.

New Tripoli Hotel, 6799 Madison St.: Super Bowl menu includes bucket of 50 wings for $40, Philly soft pretzels with cheese sauce for $2, Philly Buffalo chicken dip for $8.99, Philly cheesesteak with fresh-cut fries for $9.99 and more. Stay through half time for a chance to win a TV. 610-298-2777.

Pearly Baker’s Alehouse, 11 Centre Square, Easton: 23rd annual Chili Cook Off, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets, $5, allow you to sample and judge 20 different chilies from Lehigh Valley restaurants and a chance to win hourly door prizes. Grand prizes include Flyers tickets, 20 $25 restaurant gift cards and more. This year's beneficiary is the Easton Ambassadors. 610-253-9949.

Picasso Pizza II, 271 Town Center Blvd., Forks Township: 20 percent off dine-in and takeout orders, Friday through Sunday. 610-923-7795.

Pizza D’oro, 1492 Main St., North Catasauqua: Take-out and delivery deal: large New York-style cheese pizza, two large sandwiches, large French fries, 10-piece chicken wings and six garlic knots, $30.95, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. 610-443-3335.

P.J. Whelihan’s Pub and Restaurants, Harrity Road in Franklin Township and High Point Boulevard in Hanover Township, Northampton County: 52 classic or naked chicken wings (with choice of one sauce to “sauce ‘em at home’) for $52. Pjspub.com.

The Proper Brewing Co., 117 W. Broad St., Quakertown: $25 Superbowl Party ticket includes a seat, dinner buffet and two drinks, 5:30 p.m. Happy hour pricing will be available all night. 267-490-5168.

The Pub at Seipsville, 2912 Old Nazareth Road, Palmer Township: Take-out special: 20 jumbo wings and a double order of hand-cut fries for $20. 610-252-3620.

Queen City BBQ, 27 N. Seventh St., Allentown: “The 12th Man” catering package (feeds 12-15 people), featuring five pounds of meat (25 wings, one rack of ribs, pork, chicken, brisket and sausage), three quarts of sides, one pan of mac and cheese, six pack of sauces and four dozen slider rolls. Package is valued at $225, but mention “Dawkins Discount” for 20 percent off. 610-351-4072.

Red Wolf Bar and Grille, 201 W. Main St., Bath: Take-out deals: 50 wings for $30 and two plain pies for $12. Dine-in deals: $5 plain pies, $2 Bud and Bud Light bottles and $3 Fireball shots. 484-281-3661.

Revolutions, 3717 Route 378, Lower Saucon Township: $.50 wings during the game and $2 Pabst Blue Ribbon drafts all day. 484-935-3001.

Ringer’s Roost, 1801 Liberty St., Allentown: $2 Miller Lite pints and $5 Miller Lite pitchers all day; food buffet, 2-4 p.m.; and a TV giveaway. 610-437-4941.

Rivals Sports Bar & Restaurant, 5 Lehns Court, Easton: $4 23-ounce Miller Lites, $5 cheesesteaks, all day. 610-392-2932.

Riverside Barr & Grill, 5801 S. Delaware Drive, Lower Mount Bethel Township: Cheesesteak and drink specials; free block pool with prizes, including $250 final score prize; half time wing eating contest (who can eat Insane wings the fastest for $100 gift card). 610-258-1008.

Scorecard Sports Bar & Grill, 130 N. Broadway, Wind Gap: Free magic squares giveaway for a chance to win an Eagles replica helmet autographed by Jason Kelce. 610-863-5269.

Sicily Restaurant, 18 E. Lawn Road, Nazareth: $.50 wings, any flavor, all day. 610-759-1322.

Slate Quarry Hotel, 3101 Daniels Road, Bushkill Township: $32 take-out specials: 36 wings with two heaping fries, three Quarry Boss Burgers with fries, two 10-inch cheesesteaks and two Italian hoagies with two heaping fries and 24 wings with two heaping fries and a domestic six-pack. 610-759-2923.

Union and Finch, 1528 W. Union St., Allentown: $15 all-you-can-eat wings and nachos, $10 Miller Lite and Yuengling pitchers and $3 Bud Light and Amstel Light bottles. Reservations recommended for high-top tables in bar area. 610-432-1522.

Vesuvio’s Pizzeria, 1616 S. Fourth St., Allentown: Specials, including four large hoagies for $22.99 and two large cheese pizzas, one order of wings and one 2-liter soda for $26.99. 610-791-2080.

Volpe’s Sports Bar, 501 Broad St., Emmaus: $9 Miller Lite pitchers and giveaways, 6:30 p.m. 610-965-0311.

The West End, 750 N. West End. Blvd., Richland Township: Happy hour, 1-3 p.m.; music by Gracy’s Trip, 3-6 p.m.; all-you-can-eat crab legs, starting at 3 p.m.; $3 select drinks, including domestic drafts, Fireball and Jagermeister; and $7 select food items, including Foles’ Fish Tacos, Went’s Wings (10) and Ertz’s Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls. 267-347-4003.

Weyerbacher Brewing Co., 905 Line St., Easton: Buy one case of Dallas Sucks beer, get second case half off, available until 5 p.m. Sunday or until it’s gone. 610-559-5561.

Other bars and restaurants to consider include: 50 Yard Line Sports Bar, Joe’s Tavern, Molly’s Irish Grille & Sports Pub, Roosevelt’s 21st and Tocci’s Tailgater’s Pub & Grill in Bethlehem; East Siders Bar & Grill, Stahley’s Restaurant & Sports Bar, Strange Brew Tavern, Tavern on Liberty and Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery in Allentown; Foundation Tavern in Lower Macungie Township; Gin Mill & Grille in Northampton; Leaf Restaurant & Cigar Bar in Forks Township; Miller’s Ale House in Hanover Township, Lehigh County; Seemsville Pub & Grille in Allen Township; Sliders Pub in Schnecksville; Taps Tavern in Lower Saucon Township; Pints & Pies Neighborhood Pub and Three Mugs Pub in Wilson; and West End Saloon in Palmerton.

