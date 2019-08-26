With the kids back in school, there’s no better time to savor precious family moments than over a meal. To help families find the perfect restaurant, OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations, today released its list of the 50 Most Kid-Friendly Restaurants in America for 2019. Whether families are celebrating something special or just looking for a delicious everyday meal, they can turn to this list for quality dining experiences in family-friendly environments.

Featuring restaurants coast-to-coast across 16 states and Washington, D.C., the list is culled from more than 12 million verified diner reviews of over 30,000 U.S. restaurants. From NINJA in New York to Aquarium in Denver, the Most Kid-Friendly list has plenty of establishments that will be sure to please diners of any age. Florida and New York tie in first for the most honorees (seven), followed by Hawaii with six and California and South Carolina both with four each. Georgia, Illinois and Washington, D.C. follow, all boasting three honorees. Colorado, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas are also featured.

“When you’re dining out with kids, you want to find a restaurant that has something for everyone – a menu that appeals to younger diners, great cocktail options for the adults and, of course, the ambiance to match,” said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer at OpenTable. “Whether you’re a family of foodies celebrating something special or you’re avoiding doing dishes on a weeknight, these restaurants have a fun family-friendly vibe and fare that’ll hit the spot.”

OpenTable’s list of the 50 Most Kid-Friendly Restaurants in America for 2019 is generated solely from diner reviews collected between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” rating and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which “kid-friendly” or “child-friendly” was selected as a special feature.

Based on this methodology, the 50 Most Kid-Friendly Restaurants in America for 2019 according to OpenTable diners, are in alphabetical order as follows:

50 Most Kid-Friendly Restaurants in America for 2019

Aquarium Restaurant – Multiple Locations

Becco – New York, New York

Benihana – Multiple Locations

Bill’s Bar and Burger – New York, New York

The Boathouse – Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Buddy V’s at The Venetian – Las Vegas, Nevada

Cap City Fine Diner & Bar – Grandview – Columbus, Ohio

Carmine’s – Multiple Locations

Cattle Company Steakhouse – Pearl City – Pearl City, Hawaii

Columbia Restaurant – Multiple Locations

The Dead Fish – Crockett, California

Farmers & Distillers, Washington, D.C.

Farmers Fishers Bakers, Washington, D.C.

Fire + Ice Boston – Boston, Massachusetts

Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar – Charleston, South Carolina

Founding Farmers – Multiple Locations

Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Restaurant – Frankenmuth, Michigan

Hard Rock Cafe – Multiple Locations

Hell’s Kitchen – Caesars Palace Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada

Henry’s Louisiana Grill – Acworth, Georgia

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar – Orlando – Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Keoki’s Paradise – Koloa, Hawaii

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse – Multiple Locations

L. Woods Tap and Pine Lodge – Lincolnwood, Illinois

Little Goat – Chicago, Illinois

Loveless Cafe – Nashville, Tennessee

Maggiano’s – Multiple Locations

Mama’s Fish House – Paia, Hawaii

Max Brenner – Multiple Locations

The Mill House – Waikapu, Hawaii

Monkeypod Kitchen – Multiple Locations

Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner – Buena Park, California

NINJA NEW YORK – New York, New York

Old Lady Gang – Atlanta, Georgia

Old Oyster Factory – Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

The Pirates’ House – Savannah, Georgia

Raglan Road Irish Pub – Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Rainforest Cafe – Multiple Locations

Sea Captain’s House – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Skull Creek Dockside Restaurant – Hilton Head, South Carolina

The Smith- Lincoln Square – New York, New York

Sugar Factory – Multiple Locations

Tavern on the Green – New York, New York

Tony’s Di Napoli – Midtown – New York, New York

True Food Kitchen – Palo Alto – Palo Alto, California

Ulele – Tampa, Florida

Uncle Julio’s – Multiple Locations

Virgil’s Real BBQ – New York City – New York, New York

Wolfgang’s Steak House – Waikiki Beach – Honolulu, Hawaii

Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth – Frankenmuth, Michigan

The complete list may also be viewed at https://www.opentable.com/lists/most-kid-friendly-restaurants-us-2019