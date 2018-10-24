The 50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians in America
With interest in vegetarian and plant-based diets skyrocketing, more diners are seeking restaurants that cater to their herbivore needs. OpenTable today released its 50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians in America. Featuring restaurants coast-to-coast across 15 states and Washington, D.C., the list includes a variety of cuisines ranging from American to Indian to Mediterranean — perfect for vegetarians everywhere and even omnivores accompanying their veggie-loving friends.
From vegetable-heavy offerings at Nix in New York City to gourmet, plant-based CafeGratitude in San Diego to vegetarian-friendly Mediterranean cuisine at Zaytinya in Washington, D.C., the Best Restaurants for Vegetarians list has it all. With 11 restaurants on the list, New York is the most recognized state, followed by California with nine and Washington, D.C. with seven. Additional states represented include Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Washington.
“With more and more diners craving veggie-centric cuisine, we’re thrilled to provide a list that spotlights restaurants serving standout vegetarian fare across the country,” said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer at OpenTable. “Whether you’re an affirmed vegetarian or someone looking to explore a sustainable, meatless diet, you can count on finding delicious vegetable-forward dishes at any of these honorees.”
The 50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians list is generated solely from more than 12 million verified OpenTable diner reviews for more than 28,000 restaurants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. collected between September 1, 2017, and August 31, 2018. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which “vegan” and “vegetarian” was selected as a special feature.
Based on this methodology, the 50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians in America according to OpenTable diners are as follows (in alphabetical order):
50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians in America
ABC Kitchen – New York, New York
Andina – Portland, Oregon
Âu L?c Plant-Based Food & Drink – Los Angeles, California
Bar Bombon – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Beatrix – River North – Chicago, Illinois
Bistro Aracosia – Washington, D.C.
BLACKOUT – Dining in the Dark – Las Vegas, Nevada
Blind Faith Cafe – Evanston, Illinois
Blossom – New York, New York – Multiple Locations
Brewery Bhavana – Raleigh, North Carolina
Cafe Gratitude – San Diego – San Diego, California
Candle 79 – New York, New York
Catch LA – West Hollywood, California
Charlie was a sinner. – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Chauhan Ale & Masala House – Nashville, Tennessee
Delice & Sarrasin – New York, New York
Departure Restaurant and Lounge – Portland, Oregon
Dirt Candy – New York, New York
Divya’s Kitchen – New York, New York
Double Zero – New York, New York
Ema – Chicago, Illinois
Equinox – DC – Washington, D.C.
Farmer’s Table – Boca Raton, Florida
Farmers & Distillers – Washington, D.C.
Farmers Fishers Bakers – Washington, D.C.
Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens – Corona Del Mar, California
Founding Farmers – Multiple Locations
Gracias Madre – SF – San Francisco, California
Greens Restaurant – San Francisco, California
Harvest Beat – Seattle, Washington
The Helmand Restaurant – Baltimore, Maryland
Irregardless Cafe – Raleigh, North Carolina
Lila – Sarasota, Florida
Linger – Denver, Colorado
The Little Beet Table – New York, New York
Modern Love – Multiple Locations
Nix – New York, New York
Oliver’s- Santa Barbara, California
Plant Food + Wine Venice – Venice, California
Planta – Miami Beach, Florida
Rasika – Washington, D.C. – Multiple Locations
Root Down – Denver, Colorado
Sage – A Plant Based Bistro – Culver City, California
Shaya – New Orleans, Louisiana
True Food Kitchen – Multiple Locations
Ulele – Tampa, Florida
Urban Vegan Kitchen (a.k.a. Blossom on Carmine) – New York, New York
XYST NYC – New York, New York
Zahav – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Zaytinya – Washington, D.C.
The complete list may also be viewed at https://www.opentable.com/lists/best-vegetarian-friendly-restaurants-2018.