The 50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians in America

With interest in vegetarian and plant-based diets skyrocketing, more diners are seeking restaurants that cater to their herbivore needs. OpenTable today released its 50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians in America. Featuring restaurants coast-to-coast across 15 states and Washington, D.C., the list includes a variety of cuisines ranging from American to Indian to Mediterranean — perfect for vegetarians everywhere and even omnivores accompanying their veggie-loving friends.

From vegetable-heavy offerings at Nix in New York City to gourmet, plant-based CafeGratitude in San Diego to vegetarian-friendly Mediterranean cuisine at Zaytinya in Washington, D.C., the Best Restaurants for Vegetarians list has it all. With 11 restaurants on the list, New York is the most recognized state, followed by California with nine and Washington, D.C. with seven. Additional states represented include Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Washington.

“With more and more diners craving veggie-centric cuisine, we’re thrilled to provide a list that spotlights restaurants serving standout vegetarian fare across the country,” said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer at OpenTable. “Whether you’re an affirmed vegetarian or someone looking to explore a sustainable, meatless diet, you can count on finding delicious vegetable-forward dishes at any of these honorees.”

The 50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians list is generated solely from more than 12 million verified OpenTable diner reviews for more than 28,000 restaurants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. collected between September 1, 2017, and August 31, 2018. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which “vegan” and “vegetarian” was selected as a special feature.

Based on this methodology, the 50 Best Restaurants for Vegetarians in America according to OpenTable diners are as follows (in alphabetical order):

ABC Kitchen – New York, New York

Andina – Portland, Oregon

Âu L?c Plant-Based Food & Drink – Los Angeles, California

Bar Bombon – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Beatrix – River North – Chicago, Illinois

Bistro Aracosia – Washington, D.C.

BLACKOUT – Dining in the Dark – Las Vegas, Nevada

Blind Faith Cafe – Evanston, Illinois

Blossom – New York, New York – Multiple Locations

Brewery Bhavana – Raleigh, North Carolina

Cafe Gratitude – San Diego – San Diego, California

Candle 79 – New York, New York

Catch LA – West Hollywood, California

Charlie was a sinner. – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Chauhan Ale & Masala House – Nashville, Tennessee

Delice & Sarrasin – New York, New York

Departure Restaurant and Lounge – Portland, Oregon

Dirt Candy – New York, New York

Divya’s Kitchen – New York, New York

Double Zero – New York, New York

Ema – Chicago, Illinois

Equinox – DC – Washington, D.C.

Farmer’s Table – Boca Raton, Florida

Farmers & Distillers – Washington, D.C.

Farmers Fishers Bakers – Washington, D.C.

Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens – Corona Del Mar, California

Founding Farmers – Multiple Locations

Gracias Madre – SF – San Francisco, California

Greens Restaurant – San Francisco, California

Harvest Beat – Seattle, Washington

The Helmand Restaurant – Baltimore, Maryland

Irregardless Cafe – Raleigh, North Carolina

Lila – Sarasota, Florida

Linger – Denver, Colorado

The Little Beet Table – New York, New York

Modern Love – Multiple Locations

Nix – New York, New York

Oliver’s- Santa Barbara, California

Plant Food + Wine Venice – Venice, California

Planta – Miami Beach, Florida

Rasika – Washington, D.C. – Multiple Locations

Root Down – Denver, Colorado

Sage – A Plant Based Bistro – Culver City, California

Shaya – New Orleans, Louisiana

True Food Kitchen – Multiple Locations

Ulele – Tampa, Florida

Urban Vegan Kitchen (a.k.a. Blossom on Carmine) – New York, New York

XYST NYC – New York, New York

Zahav – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Zaytinya – Washington, D.C.

The complete list may also be viewed at https://www.opentable.com/lists/best-vegetarian-friendly-restaurants-2018.