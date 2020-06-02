File photo
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

5-year-old boy dies after being hit by car in Glenview, police say

June 2, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
File photo

The crash occurred early Tuesday afternoon and is still under investigation.