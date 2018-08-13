5 Washington, D.C. Restaurants and Bars with Retractable Roofs

5 D.C. Restaurants Open Year-Round with Roll-A-Cover Retractable Enclosures

(RestaurantNews.com) Ozio, 1813 M St NW, Washington, D.C.

This modern Mediterranean restaurant and cocktail lounge has two state-of-the-art back-to-back lean-to retractable enclosures. The Ozio rooftop has people lining up for the open air experience when the weather permits and even when the retractable roof must be closed due to inclement weather.

https://rollacover.com/galleries/ozio-restaurant-washington-dc/

Sauf Haus Bier Hall & Garten, 1216 18th St NW, Washington, D.C.

Sauf Haus is an authentic German beer garden in the heart of Washington, DC. Its rooftop bar has a retractable skylight allowing for year-round use. The owner of Sauf Haus, John, stated, “We have had 37% growth this year, which is our best year to date, because of our Roll-A-Cover retractable roof.”

https://rollacover.com/galleries/sauf-haus-bier-hall-garten-washington-d-c/

Ivy & Coney, 1537 7th St NW, Washington, D.C.

This cash-only neighborhood bar is perfect for quality cheap food, cheap booze and year-round

rooftop views! Located in the Shaw district in D.C., Ivy & Coney has a beautiful retractable skylight on its rooftop. The bar is equipped with several TVs to watch a sports game on.

https://rollacover.com/galleries/ivy-coney-washington-d-c/

Sakerum, 2204 14th St NW, Washington, D.C.

Sakerum is an uniquely unmatched Latin-Asian fusion restaurant in the heart of Washington, D.C. Its rooftop, which used to be unusable, now features a Roll-A-Cover retractable lean-to enclsoure and fabulous year-round seating. One Yelp reviewer expressed, “Sitting on the second floor with the rooftop open was amazing.”

https://rollacover.com/galleries/sakerum-washington-d-c/

The Ugly Mug, 723 8th St SE, Washington, D.C.

The Ugly Mug is a casual bar with plenty of TVs and beers and a lovely brunch in D.C. This particular retractable roof is a motorized system. With the push of a button, diners can be protected from sudden inclement weather! As the owner Gaynor Jablonski stated, “Installing the roof has allowed me to have the benefits of a rooftop deck in the summer and extra seating during the winter.”

https://rollacover.com/galleries/the-ugly-mug-washington-d-c/

