5 things you didn’t know about Chicago from new book 'Chicago Food Crawls'

Soo Park is not a novice when it comes to Chicago’s food scene.

The former Uptown resident (and a new North Center resident) is the creator of FabFoodChicago.com, a food-centric blog that features local foods in a vivid way and has been doing so since 2015. Her social media presence stretches even further with @FabSooPark, which Zagat rated as a top 100 Instagrammer in 2017.

Now the mom of @FabFoodBaby has penned her first book, “Chicago Food Crawls” (Globe Pequot Press, $21.95), about her hometown’s plethora of palate pleasers.

We talked to Park before the April 1 launch of the book, which takes readers on a tour of the city’s neighborhoods by way of 25 restaurant crawls, each centered on a theme.

“The concept of a food crawl is an interesting way to kind of explore the different restaurants in Chicago because it’s broken up by neighborhoods, and you’re not going to find the same cuisines within one neighborhood,” she said. “I think it’s a unique way to explore.

“My friends are always: ‘Where should I go to eat?’ Especially if they’re from out of town, The first thing I always ask is: ‘What neighborhood are you looking for, and what kind of vibe?’ So if you live in a certain neighborhood and you want to explore different neighborhoods, or if you’re visiting Chicago and want to explore different neighborhoods, I think it’s the perfect/ultimate food guide.”

Park proffered five things you might not know about our city, but you will after reading her book.

1. “There are many restaurants that offer secret menu items, and these are dishes that are not included in the regular menu but can be made by request. If you read the book, there are some secret menu options. It’s a fun thing to enjoy.”

And it doesn’t require a secret handshake to get the menu item, Park says. “It’s just a matter of you knowing about it, so you go and ask for it.” Logan Square bar Lost Lake has a “whisper menu,” and Cochon Volant Brasserie’s cacio e pepe is one item not on the menu that in-the-know patrons can request. At The Duck Inn, ask for the Up & Over burger.

2. Think West Loop, think desserts. “People, when they think of West Loop, think there are fabulous restaurants there, and it’s the mecca of all the restaurants, but people don’t know that there are, actually, really incredible Instagrammable spots for dessert in West Loop. So there is a West Loop dessert crawl within the West Loop section of the book, and these days, if you don’t post it on Instagram, did you really eat it?”

3. You don’t have to spend a lot of money to have a great meal. “People don’t understand that at even high-end restaurants, you can find affordable options, especially if you go during lunch hour or happy hour or late-night dining, so there are always specials, and there are some tips in there that highlight those.” Osteria Langhe offers a three-course meal for $38 on Tuesdays. Cold Storage, the bar within Swift & Sons, has $1 oysters and $3 beers 3-6 p.m. weekdays. And if you can eat a 3-foot meatball sub (18 meatballs and 18 slices of provolone) in under an hour at Fontano’s Subs, it’s free with a $50 gift card and T-shirt.

4. Hotel dining usually kind of gets a bad rap, but not so much anymore. “In the past, people say it’s overrated. I think it’s made a turn in the last few years — there is some fabulous hotel dining restaurants that won’t leave you disappointed. There are some that are highlighted in the book.” Somerset in the Viceroy Chicago, Petit Margeaux in the lobby of the Waldorf Astoria, and Portsmith in the Dana Hotel fall in that category.

5. Dining is about the whole experience; here food is theater. “A lot of restaurants have unique experiences like Frontier, where you can get whole animal service. More restaurants are all about open concept kitchens, where you can watch chefs doing noodle pulling or making dumplings, so it’s more than just food — it’s just a whole dining experience, and I feel Chicago has an appreciation for that.”

“The more surprising neighborhood for me was Pilsen, because there are really great, new restaurants that are popping up. But I also have a taco crawl in the book that really honors the Mexican restaurants that have been there for over 20 years. If you know the story behind certain restaurants, it’s not just about the great food, but the people behind the great food. So learning about their stories was very eye-opening.”

