5 Things to Know About Buying Scotch Whisky That You Probably Got Wrong

It’s the season for a warming dram of scotch, but if you’re unfamiliar with the storied spirit, the thousands of brands might be a bit off-putting. So here are some guidelines for getting the best scotch for your money and the most enjoyment from every drop you sip.

1. There’s much to be said for blended Scotch whisky

“Anyone who says a single malt is a better scotch than a blended scotch is talking rubbish,” says Tristan Campbell, international brand ambassador for Chivas Brothers/Pernod Ricard. It’s surprising to hear blended whisky defended by a man who was leading us in a tasting of Glenlivet, a famous single malt, at the distillery in Scotland.

Blends are mixes of whiskies from different distilleries; single malts are whiskies from single distilleries. Single malts are considered by many to be better.

Blends, however, deserve respect because, as Campbell explains, they enable “drinkers to experience a complex array of aromas and flavors crafted by expertly blending together many different single malt and grain whiskies.”

2. Aging in sherry barrels is not necessarily better than aging in bourbon barrels

“People think aging in sherry barrels is superior to aging in bourbon barrels, but that’s not so,” says Jonathan Wilson of Dewar’s.

Many costly whiskies are aged in used sherry barrels, which adds sweet fruit and nutty notes. If, however, you prefer notes of vanilla and caramel, go for scotch aged in bourbon barrels.

3. More aging won’t make better scotch

More aging usually makes for a more expensive bottle of scotch, but as Wilson explains, though aging “allows oxygen to interact with the spirit and soften the flavors, the vibrant flavors of a youthful whisky will usually be lost with aging.”

If you prefer fruity or sweet flavors, go for a younger scotch.

4. Darker scotch does not always mean older

At the Macallan distillery, Margaret Gray explains that “color is no true indication of age but rather an indication of the characteristics of the wood” used to construct the barrel.

To complicate the issue, some scotch is colored with caramel, either to confuse the consumer into thinking it’s old stuff or to provide a consistent shelf look for all the bottles of the same brand. For these reasons, color isn’t a reliable indicator of a whisky’s age or quality.

5. Add a few drops of water — or more — to your dram

Water opens up the flavors of scotch. Few dispute that.

Campbell suggests using lots of water: “When our master distillers and blenders are assessing the whisky for quality, they always take the strength down to 20 percent to cut through the alcohol and release delicate flavors.”

So, for scotch that is 40 percent alcohol by volume, Campbell suggests 50/50 water/scotch, more than many would probably prefer, though, of course, it’s all according to taste. Basic idea: Don’t be shy with the water.

David Hammond is a freelance writer.

