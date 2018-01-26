5 things to eat, drink, do this weekend

1) Rick Bayless' Cruz Blanca Brewery has launched a weekend brunch with Mexican dishes like the breakfast tlayuda, a traditional Oaxacan dish with refried black beans, grilled meat, cheese, salsa and a fried egg on a giant crispy tortilla, and an avocado tostada. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, 904 W. Randolph St., 312-733-1975, www.rickbayless.com/restaurants/cerveceria-cruz-blanca

2) Try the new cocktail menu by Jacyara de Oliveira at El Che Bar. Oliveira is a Speed Rack award-winning bartender who was also named best mixologist by Jean Banchet in 2016 and recognized as a "rising star" by Food & Wine. Her drinks menu channels the restaurant's Argentinian-inspired flavors, riffing on classic cocktails, for instance, with the caramelized rum Old-Fashioned, made with aged rum, caramelized sugar, Angostura and orange bitters, and a flamed orange peel. 845 W. Washington Blvd., 312-265-1130, elchebarchicago.com

3) Honey Butter Fried Chicken and Stephanie Izard have partnered to create the limited-edition Girl and the Chicken sandwich, made with a gochujang-based sauce, chicken fat yogurt, fried chicken strips, pickled Fresno chilies and pickled red onions. For each sandwich sold, Honey Butter Fried Chicken will donate $1 to Pilot Light, a nonprofit that teaches kids about nutrition, ingredients and healthy eating. Jan. 23-28, at 3361 N. Elston Ave., 773-478-4000, honeybutter.com

4) Catholic Charities is presenting the 17th annual d'Vine Affair. Guests will have the opportunity to try more than 250 wines and many beers from six breweries at the Union League Club of Chicago. Rachael Lowe, sommelier at Spiaggia, will host a wine-appreciation seminar. Tickets are $125. 1:30-6 p.m. Jan. 28, 65 W. Jackson Blvd., 312-655-7907, catholiccharities.net

5) Abandon your New Year's resolutions for one day at Donut Fest, where attendees will taste doughnuts from bakeries around the city, drinki coffee and take home a goody bag. VIP tickets are $50 and general admission tickets are $35. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, 2033 W. North Ave., 773-537-4440, www.universe.com/events/donut-fest-chicago-2018-tickets-chicago-46ZV1R

