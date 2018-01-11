5 things eat, drink, do this weekend

You know you live in Chicago when anything above 30 degrees in January feels warm. Take advantage of this week’s higher temperatures to check out some of these hot events around town.

1) View an art exhibition that showcases cooking tools and the “slower celebrations of everyday life.” Lillstreet Gallery’s “Art of the Kitchen” features ceramics, handmade pans, knives, kitchenware and tableware from various artists, on view and for sale. Free admission, but online RSVPs are encouraged. Opening reception 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4401 N. Ravenswood Ave., 773-769-4226, lillstreetgallery.com

2) Prosecco is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a 10-for-$10 menu that includes glasses of wine, appetizers and entrees. So grab a buddy to sip negronis, or nosh on beef risotto or a chocolate flourless cake, each $10. 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday through Jan. 24 at 710 N. Wells St., 312-951-9500, prosecco.us.com

3) Challenge yourself to leave your own neighborhood and explore other vibrant ones in the city as part of the #MLKDayChallenge. As part of a citywide initiative to break down barriers, My Block, My Hood, My City has put together a list of neighborhood-related activities like going to Ogden Park, eating at Kusanya Cafe and checking out 63rd Street and Halsted Street in Englewood, or walking down Devon Avenue and eating at Khan BBQ in West Ridge. Free admission. 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday through Monday at various neighborhoods around the city, formyblock.org

4) The Violet Hour is hosting the annual Stone Fence Cider Cocktail Competition & Mitten Drive in which judges evaluate 11 Chicago bartenders on their version of one of the oldest American cocktails, a blend of bourbon, apple cider and lemon zest. Attendees are encouraged to bring a winter accessory to donate, try the cocktails and cider, and vote. All ticket proceeds and donated items will benefit Cornerstone Community Outreach. Tickets are $25 per person. 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, 1520 N. Damen Ave., 773-252-1500, eventbrite.com

5) Celebrate the new year at the annual Kagami-Biraki festival, hosted by the Japanese American Service Committee and Tohkon Judo Academy. The festival will include a traditional rice pounding ceremony, a Japanese Tenrikyo purification service and live entertainment. Attendees are encouraged to bring a potluck item and will also have the opportunity to try mochi (sweet rice cakes). Free admission. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, 4427 N. Clark St., 773-275-7212, jasc-chicago.org/kagami-biraki-2

