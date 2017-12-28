5 things to eat, drink, do this weekend

Holiday season is just wrapping up, and if you’re still hosting visiting family, entertain them with an indoor winter festival, a holiday cocktail pop-up, and more.

1) The South Side Community Art Center will host a free Kwanzaa Celebration with face painting, art activities, a candle lighting ceremony, a Kwanzaa message, storytelling, poetry and gift giving. Admission is free. From 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at 3831 S. Michigan Ave., sscartcenter.org

2) The Fifth Third Bank Winter Wonderfest at Navy Pier runs for another week. Complete with ice skating, a carousel and an opportunity to decorate sugar cookies, this indoor festival is sure to keep you and your family entertained during holiday break. Admission is $27/adults, $12/children from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve at Navy Pier, 600 E Grand Ave., navypier.org

3) Go on a pizza and beer crawl in River North. The tour, which wraps up at Pizzeria Uno for some classic deep-dish, will include craft beer at a number of stops. $43/person. From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, goldstar.com

4) This is the last weekend to check out Happy’s: A Holiday Pop-up-Bar at the Chicago Athletic Association. With drinks by the Land and Sea Dept., enjoy board games, a white elephant live auction and even a dog night, where you can bring your four-legged friend. Admission is free. From 9 to 10 p.m. Friday and from 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday, at 12 S. Michigan Ave., chicagoathleticevents.com

5) Share a seafood meal with your family at Lowcountry, which has brought back the Crab Lover’s Platter with 2 pounds of whole Dungeness crab, 1 pound of crab legs, 1 pound of snow crab legs, corn, snow crab hush puppies, deep-fried soft shell crab, sausage and potatoes. It serves up to about 10 people for $135. From 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at 3343 N. Clark St., lowcountrychicago.com

