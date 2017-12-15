5 things to eat, drink, do this weekend

It’s cold and you’re suddenly realizing that you’re spending a lot of money on gifts for people you didn’t realize you needed to pick things up for. But hey, it’s the weekend! Live a little.
1) Fellow ugly Christmas sweater owners, Lizard’s Liquid Lounge will hosting an ugly sweater holiday party with drink specials and free appetizers until they run out. Free admission, 8 p.m. Friday. 3058 W. Irving Park Road, 773-463-7599.
2) Shop Welcome Home Chicago’s handprinted apparel at the company’s pop-up at First Sip Cafe and get a coffee on the house. Free admission, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday. 1057 W. Argyle St., firstsip.cafe.
3) ENO Wine Room is hosting a class that teaches you about the history of domestic wineries and allows you to taste them paired with cheese and charcuterie. $55/ticket and seating is limited. 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. 505 N. Michigan Ave., 312-321-8738.
4) Pick up last-minute, handcrafted gifts and stocking stuffers like soy candles bottled in recycled beer bottles, artful embroidery and artisan jewelry at the Revolution Craft Show. The recurring show features a number of local artists, while food trucks and Revolution Brewery beers will be available for consumption. Free admission. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. 3340 N. Kedzie Ave., 773-227-2739, revolutioncraftshowchicago.com.
5) ’Tis the season for warm cocktails, twinkling lights, and lots and lots of tinsel, so be sure to check out the global cocktail pop-up, Miracle. Now in 51 cities, the pop-up is a holiday season mainstay, setting up shop in Brando’s Speakeasy and Sippin’ Santa’s Surf Shack at Lost Lake. Get spirited with drinks like the Christmapolitan, a twist on the cosmo made with fig and spiced cranberry sauce, the Muletide, a mix of aquavit, oloroso sherry, ginger syrup, lime juice and pumpkin pie soda, or the Bad Santa, a mix of mulled red wine, tawny Port, orange liqueur, spices and golden raisins. Delightfully festive barware helps set the mood. 343 N. Dearborn St. and 3154 W. Diversey Ave.
