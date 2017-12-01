5 things to eat, drink, do this weekend

This weekend kicks off the most festive month of the year so ring in your December with some cool events around town.

1) The Chamber for Uptown is hosting its fourth annual Winter Walk on Wilson this Friday, featuring treats, drinks and menu samples from the likes of Kal'ish, Everybody's Coffee, Longacre Pizza and more. This free event will also have live holiday music, a pop-up art gallery showcasing local artists and a two-story Advent calendar, featuring Everybody's Coffee's festive window displays. The evening will end with a tree and menorah lighting at 7 p.m. Free, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at Wilson Avenue from Clark Street to Sheridan Road.

2) Rick Bayless' Cruz Blanca Brewery is launching a new barrel-aged beer series, Luchador Club. Enjoy the new brews at a special release party, complete with live music and wood-fired tacos. The beers will be available in 500-milliliter to-go bottles for $20 each, as well as on draft. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at 904 W. Randolph St., 312-733-1975, www.rickbayless.com/restaurants/cerveceria-cruz-blanca/

3) Revival, the buzzy downtown food hall, is transforming into a holiday market with unique gifts, festive music and tasty treats. Curbside Books & Records and Women Wonderland market will set up shop this weekend, selling the wares of local authors and writers, and artists. Revival Cafe-Bar will serve hot beverages, chicken pot pies and sweet pies from Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits. Free to attend,11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, 125 S. Clark St.

4) Just because summer is over doesn't mean you can't still get your farmers market on. Located in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, The Plant is hosting an indoor Farmers Market featuring 19 local businesses, a tour of The Plant's facilities and a home energy savings workshop. When you're done, drink a delicious brew at the Whiner Beer Co. Taproom, like the newly released Foeder Bird, a saison-style beer aged with peaches for a year in a large wooden barrel known as a foeder. Free to attend, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 1400 W. 46th St., www.plantchicago.org

5) Brookfield Zoo is having its 36th Holiday Magic festival with over a million LED lights, nightly music and entertainment, ice carving demonstrations, magic shows and more. The zoo's restaurants and food stands will offer full menus and holiday treats. Free for members; tickets from $18/adult, $13/kids. From 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday starting Dec. 2, plus Tuesday, Dec. 26, through Sunday, Dec. 31, www.czs.org/brookfield-zoo