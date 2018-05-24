5 things to eat, drink, do this weekend

From neighborhood festivals, to food and drink discounts, to a Pokemon-themed pop-up, there’s a lot to do this weekend. Check out our picks for events around town.

1) Head to Pilsen this weekend to partake in Mole de Mayo, which celebrates Pilsen’s Latino and Mexican cuisines. The weekend-long fest features a cook-off where local chefs will compete for Best Mole and People’s Choice titles, plus live music, lucha libre wrestling performances, local artisans and more. The suggested donation is $5 for individuals and $10 for families. 5-10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. On West 18th Street from South Ashland Avenue to South Loomis Street. 312-733-2287, moledemayo.org

2) Toast to National Wine Day at Texas de Brazil, which is offering happy-hour pricing all day. Try the restaurant’s own private-label varietals from South America for $5, or sip on domestic beers for $3, well cocktails for $5 and martinis for $7. All day Friday. Various locations, 210 E. Upper Illinois St., 312-595-0913, texasdebrazil.com

3) Aspiring Pokemon trainers who “want to be the very best” (cue theme song) can travel to the Pokemon Pop-up at Replay Lincoln Park and immerse themselves in the pop culture phenomenon. The bar will transform into a Pokemon Center, Pokemart and Pokestop for Pokemon Go players. If you’re a trainer who can handle your liquid courage, take on the Replay Pokemon League Challenge: You’ll receive a Trainer Card with spaces for eight badges corresponding with eight themed shots, like the Thunder badge, made with Citrus Stoli, orange liqueur and fresh citrus. If you collect all eight, you can challenge one of the Elite Four trainers at the Pokemon Stadium to play a video game, and if you prevail, you’ll receive a prize pack. (rumor has it that it’s a limited edition bicyclefrom Heritage Bicycles). There will also be “wild Pokemon” hidden around the bar with codes for discounts, giveaways and secret menu drinks. 3 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday; noon Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday; and noon Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday. The pop-up continues every day through June 3. 2833 N. Sheffield Ave., 773-665-5660, replaylincolnpark.com

4) If you’re an astrology fan, you already know we’re officially in Gemini season, and the Lincoln Park neighborhood restaurant by the same name is getting into the spirit. Show off your ID to prove you were born under the astrological sign, and the bartender will treat you to a free cocktail after your first. May 21 to June 20. 2075 N. Lincoln Ave., 773-525-2522, geminichicago.com

5) Neighboring Dovetail Brewery and Begyle Brewing are once again co-hosting Mayfestiversary 2018, a two-day festival celebrating beer and the Ravenswood neighborhood. Try food from a number of food trucks, and listen to live music from local bands, with proceeds benefitting Foundations of Music, CHIRP Radio and One Tail at a Time. Speaking of which, don’t leave your four-legged friend at home, as this event is dog-friendly. There will also be a Kids Corner, where your little ones will be able to participate in activities like trying out new instruments. Suggested donation of $5. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 1800 W. Cuyler Ave., 773-661-6963, begylebrewing.com

