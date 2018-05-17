5 things to eat, drink, do this weekend

Get out of the house this weekend with these activities, from a gathering of food trucks at the zoo to a neighborhood wine walk and a free artists’ showcase with plenty of beer.

1) Break out your most comfortable walking shoes: The Andersonville Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting its annual Wine Walk. Three different routes — cork, cellar and bottle — swing by different neighborhood vendors, allowing you to try a number of wines sourced by event co-sponsor and wine shop In Fine Spirits and check out a number of local businesses in the process. Tickets include a commemorative wine glass and booklet. Proceeds benefit the Andersonville Chamber of Commerce. $40, 21 and over. 3-6 p.m. Sunday. 5252 N. Clark St., 773-728-2995, andersonville.org

2) Prepare for a night of pizza at Dough Bros Pizzeria & Sub Shop. World Pizza champions Tony Gemignani and Laura Meyer will team up to make pizzas, plus Gemignani will also sign his book, “The Pizza Bible.” Cast Iron slices, an homage to Burt’s Pizza signature pan pie, will be $5, and Chicago Cracker Thin pizzas, aka tavern-style pizza, will be $15 each. Free to attend. 6-8 p.m. Sunday. 400 N. State St., 312-600-9078, doughbrospizza.com

3) Lincoln Park Zoo is hosting dozens of food trucks, DJs, drinks and other activities with a food truck social. Participating food trucks include Auntie Vee’s Cupcakes, Bombay Wraps, Cheesie’s, Aztec Dave’s, Happy Lobster, Pierogi Wagon and more. $10 ($8 for Lincoln Park Zoo members). 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday. 2001 N. Clark St., 312-742-2000, lpzoo.com

4) Dock 6 Collective, a group of designers, artists and furniture-makers, is hosting Doc 6 Design & Art 11, a large-scale showcase for art and design-related work. Hopewell Brewing, Burnt City Brewing, Illuminated Brewing, Solemn Oath Brewing and Ipsento Coffee will provide free refreshments, plus food will be available a la carte from L’Patron Taco Truck, Our House Pizza and the Biscuit Man. Free to attend. 2-9 p.m. Saturday. 2100 N. Major Ave., dock6collective.com

5) The Oak Park Arts District will host What’s Blooming on Harrison, an annual street festival and art fair packed with live music, food trucks, a children’s carnival, vendor booths, a beer garden and more. Free. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. On Harrison Street from South Cuyler Avenue to South Humphrey Avenue. oakparkartsdistrict.com

