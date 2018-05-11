5 things to eat, drink, do this weekend

It’s Mother’s Day weekend (still need reservations? Check out these restaurants), but there’s still lots to do. Get out and explore the city on a new pizza tour, check out a new brunch or dine out for a good cause, for starters.

1) Kitchen Possible, a Chicago cooking nonprofit that works with underprivileged kids, is partnering with restaurants to raise money for its programs in Pilsen and East Garfield Park. Coalfire Pizza is cooking up a margherita pizza, for instance, Gian is serving short ribs, and HaiSous will serve canh ga chien (fried chicken wings with caramelized fish sauce) and goi du du (young papaya with Vietnamese beef jerky), among many others. So get out there, have some delicious bites and know that your money is going to a good cause. Available the entire month of May. www.kitchenpossible.org

2) Bar Biscay has launched Sunday brunch with Spanish- and French-inspired dishes, like asparagus with jamon serrano, greens, a soft egg and French parsley emulsion, or the tortilla española, made with egg and potato and topped with fried squid. There will also be crepes, bloody marys and Cava mimosas. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1450 W. Chicago Ave., 312-455-8900, www.barbiscay.com.

3) Hop on a trolley and go on a pizza tour with “Hungry Hound” Steve Dolinsky from ABC-7, whose book about Chicago pizza will soon be published. You’ll check out deep dish at Labriola, tavern-style at Side Street Saloon and artisan crusts at Pizzeria Bebu, among others. The tour runs three hours and will include some walking. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, starting at the Chicago History Museum. 1601 N. Clark St., 312-642-4600, www.pizzacityusa.com/

4) Headquarters Beercade is hosting a Wizard of Oz-themed Lollipop Brunch to benefit the American Heart Association. The afternoon will have themed drinks, candy buffets, a themed brunch menu, a raffle for tickets to see “The Wizard of Oz” musical at the Chicago Theater, photo stations and a DJ. Dressing up is encouraged and the best group costume will win $250, while the best individual costume will win $100. Tickets are $18. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 213 W. Institute Pl., 312-291-8735, www.hqbeercade.com

5) The Plant, located in Back of the Yards, is hosting a workshop titled “Foraged Foods for Female Health” where Nina Lawrin of Loveren Collections will teach participants about wild foods with potential benefits for female hormonal health. Take home a foraged vinegar and dine on a local, wild, foraged lunch. Tickets are $35. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. 1400 W. 46th St., 773-847-5523, www.plantchicago.org

