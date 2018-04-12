5 things to eat, drink, do this weekend

It’s finally starting to feel like spring, so shake off cabin fever this weekend with these events around town, including a brand-new halal-focused festival and new spring menus at restaurants around town.

1) Head to Navy Pier for “I Heart Halal,” a celebration of a halal lifestyle, in keeping with Islamic law. But the festival goes beyond just meat and food standards, celebrating a holistic, ethically sourced and wholesome life. For instance, CoverGirl Ambassador Nura Afia will teach a beauty class, while MasterChef Amanda Saab and My Halal Kitchen’s Yvonne Maffei will host cooking and lifestyle demos. There will also be a modest fashion show, a comedy show, panel discussions, a bazaar hawking halal fashion, art, travel and lifestyle products, and a food hall where you can try halal foods. Tickets are $5 online and $10 at the door for the three-day festival. $25 for the fashion show, $25 for the comedy showcase, and $25 for the beauty masterclass. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. 600 E. Grand Ave., 312-595-7437, ihearthalal.com

2) Steadfast is hosting Forage to Table, a dinner inspired by foraged mushrooms. Executive chef Ender Oktayuren, pastry chef/partner Christopher Teixeira and guest chef Larry Feldmeir (Sixteen) will create the eight-course dinner, with wine pairings by sommelier Daphne Stratta. Tickets are $175. 6:30 p.m. Friday. 120 W. Monroe St., 312-801-8899, steadfastchicago.com

3) Marshall’s Landing, in the Merchandise Mart, will host “Rosé Showers Bring May Flowers,” a wine-tasting event featuring more than 30 rosés from Moet, Veuve Clicquot and more, plus light bites. $30. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday. 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, #225, 312-610-8050, marshallslanding.com

4) The Chicago Rum Festival returns this weekend to the Logan Square Auditorium. Try more than 40 rums, interact with guest speakers, check out brand seminars and mixology demos, or stop by local artist booths. General admission, $60. 3:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday. 2539 N. Kedzie Blvd., 513-426-8813, chicagorumfest.com

5) Nonnina has debuted its new spring menu, featuring dishes like the agnello pizza, topped with lamb sausage, fiore de latte, Fresno peppers and salsa verde, and the ravioli primavera, made with artichoke- and ricotta-filled pasta, peas, fava beans, spring onions and parsley. Prices a la carte. 340 N. Clark St., 312-822-0077, nonninachicago.com

