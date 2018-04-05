5 things to eat, drink, do this weekend

It’s allegedly spring, but weekend temps threaten to stay cool. Brighten up your weekend with a vinegar tasting, pork-fueled festival, a magical brew or a number of brunches.

]1) VomFASS, a vinegar, oil, wine and spirits purveyor, is celebrating the grand opening of its Lincoln Square location all weekend with live music, juggling, a Champagne reception, face painting, balloons and more. Ten percent of the proceeds from this weekend will benefit Day School at Giant Steps, which helps people with autism spectrum disorders. Free to attend. 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. 4755 N. Lincoln Ave, 872-208-3027, lincolnsquare.vomfassusa.com

2) Watch five chefs duke it out at Cochon555 this weekend, where you will be able to try their snout-to-tail creations as they are judged, with one crowned Prince or Princess of Pork. Wine, cocktails, tasting bars and more will be available. General admission starts at $97.50. 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday. Hilton Chicago Hotel, 720 S. Michigan Ave., 866-238-4218, cochon555.com/us-tour/2018-chicago/

3) Humboldt Park’s Rootstock is hosting a hip-hop brunch pop-up with music from Cafe Steez and espresso drinks from Wood Burl Coffee. Cafe Steez is a monthly subscription service that pairs coffee with hip-hop on vinyl. Admission is free; food priced a la carte. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. 954 N. California Ave., 773-292-1616, rootstockbar.com

4) Maria’s Packaged Goods & Community Bar is once again hosting Brunch-Ski, a brunch-centered day party with live DJs, food from Kimski and Brunchlox, beers and cocktails. The event is also kid-friendly as long as there is an adult supervising. Free; food available a la carte. Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. 960 W. 31st St., community-bar.com

5) Visit The Society of Sordid Sorcery, Emporium Bar’s newest pop-up iteration. The sorcery- and witchcraft-themed spot will be serving Central State’s Polyjuice Potion, a sour ale with elderberries and plums brewed as a nod to Harry Potter. To go with the drink, there will also be an interactive exhibition with antiquities and oddities, or you can “watch master potions makers create whimsical elixirs, and perhaps even run into a fantastic beast or two!” $10 admission to the beer release party (dates vary). 2367 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-691-7922, emporiumchicago.com

gwong@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @GraceWong630

