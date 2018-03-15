5 things to eat, drink, do this weekend

A lot of Chicago is going to be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this weekend with green beers and green food, but for those who are trying to avoid the debauchery, here are some alternatives.

1) Band of Bohemia has a new brunch menu with innovative items like a superstacked caviar crepe cake made with Ossetra Reserve caviar, smoked sturgeon, creme fraiche and cultured butter, or breakfast favorites like an everything bagel with gravalox, cream cheese and cornichon. For those who want something sweet, the country’s sole Michelin-starred brewery will utilize its house-brewed beer to make a Bohemian Creme Donut with a chocolate stout glaze, and Bohemian malted filling. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 4710 N. Ravenswood Ave., 773-271-4710, www.bandofbohemia.com

2) Load up on ramen for so-called National Noodle Month. Furious Spoon is offering “All You Can Eat Ramen” for $18 for the entire month of March, available at all six locations. Multiple locations, www.furiousramen.com

3) 2nd Story, a storytelling and performance company, is hosting Stories & Chefs at Evanston’s Found Kitchen and Social House. Four storytellers will take the stage, while executive chef Bradford Phillips dishes up four courses. Tickets include food, drinks, gratuity and the entertainment. $125/person. Doors open at 6 p.m. and stories begin at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. At Found Kitchen, 1631 Chicago Ave., Evanston, tickets at www.2ndstory.com

4) Bon Vivant Cakes will host a Drunken Donuts class at West Loop’s Saint Lou’s Assembly this Sunday. Participants will learn how to make a cocktail, with help from Saint Lou’s Assembly and Moneygun’s beverage director, Donavan Mitchem, followed by a session of decorating and glazing doughnuts. You’ll leave with a goodie bag, recipes for doughnut glaze and six Instagram-worthy doughnuts. $70/person, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. 664 W. Lake St., 312-600-0600, www.saintlouschicago.com

5) Serenitea Tea Cafe and Boutique in Oak Park will host a Harlem Renaissance Jazz Tea on Saturday, inviting guests to dine on a menu inspired by the Harlem Renaissance, with items like fried chicken, mac ’n’ cheese, collard greens, banana pudding and rum cake. Jazz chanteuse Toscanellie Marcelain, also known as Lady T, will perform with her jazz trio. Tickets are $40. From 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday. 1046 Pleasant St., Oak Park, 708-660-9670, www.sereniteaoakpark.com

gwong@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @GraceWong630

Related: No. 38: Band of Bohemia, a little something for everyone »

Related: Furious Spoon to give away free meals to those in need on Thanksgiving »

Related: Martini and steak: Exploring the classic Chicago steakhouse duo — is it a good idea? »