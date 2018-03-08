5 things to eat, drink, do this weekend

Sometimes, you need a weekend off to relax and hang out at home. Other times, you want to go out and see what the city has to offer. If you’re in the latter group this weekend, check out some of these events around town.

1) Before hitting up the South Side Irish Parade, get your pre-game on at Wild Blossom Meadery, Winery and Brewery. Located directly off the Rock Island Metra stop, this South Side mead producer is hosting a breakfast of bangers, eggs, corned beef and hash. Taps will flow 9-11 a.m., plus there will be transportation to and from the parade route. After the parade, Wild Blossom will host an afternoon of Celtic games. $50, from 8 a.m. Sunday. 9030 S. Hermitage Ave., wildblossommeadery.com

2) The sixth annual Windy City Brewhaha will bring more than 30 national and local breweries to Chicago to celebrate craft beer at The Geraghty event space. Breweries on tap include local outfits, like Forbidden Root, Maplewood and Old Irving, with other favorites, like Virtue Cider and Lagunitas. $52. 1-4 p.m. or 6-9 p.m. Saturday. 2520 S. Hoyne Ave., 312-967-2520, windycitybrewhaha.com

3) Scofflaw is celebrating its six-year anniversary with a daylong party featuring a special cocktail menu, as well as a special sandwich. The Six-Year Guapachosa is a fully loaded burger with ingredients from the bar menu over the years, including chicken liver mousse, pork cheek, deviled eggs and fried pickles. The event will also have live music and a charity raffle. Admission is free. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. 3201 W. Armitage Ave., scofflawchicago.com, 773-252-9700

4) Binny’s Hyde Park will host a Spring New Releases Wine Tasting, with staff members guiding customers through some of their favorites, including a newly expanded selection of rosés. Free admission. 1-4 p.m. Saturday. 1240 E. 47th St., 773-324-5000, binnys.com

5) City Winery will be play host to Chicago Tap Theatre’s Sweet Tap Chicago, an evening of jazz and tap performances inspired by Chicago and its musicians, including Herbie Hancock, Ministry and Smashing Pumpkins. City Winery will serve food and drinks, including its house-made wines. $40. Performances at 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday. 1200 W. Randolph St., 312-733-9463, citywinery.com/chicago

